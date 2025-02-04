Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring twice for Al-Nassr in 4-0 win over Al-Wasl with a social media post 

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a celebratory post on social media after scoring a brace in Al-Nassr's clash with Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite. The match ended in a 4-0 win for the Knights of Najd at Al-Awwal Park on Monday (February 3).

Ali Al-Hassan scored the opening goal, courtesy of an assist by Mohamed Simakan in the 25th minute. After Al-Wasl's Salem Al-Azizi conceded a penalty for a handball, Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the hosts' lead in the 44th minute

The Portuguese icon found the back of the net again with a header after being set up by Sadio Mané with a cross in the 78th minute. Mohammed Al-Fatil netted the fourth goal with a cross through a Marcelo Brozovic assist following a corner (88').

Substituted in the 81st minute, Cristiano Ronaldo was declared the Player of the Match. Apart from winning both his duels, he had two shots on target and was involved in one key pass.

Following Al-Nassr's seventh AFC Champions League Elite match of the season, Ronaldo took to social media to celebrate his goals and the win against Al-Wasl. The 39-year-old shared a picture of himself from the clash with the caption:

"Two goals and a win! ⚽️⚽️."

With this brace, Cristiano Ronaldo has now recorded 23 goals and four assists in 25 appearances across competitions for Al-Nassr this season.

Stefano Pioli opines on Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr's 4-0 win against Al-Wasl

Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli shared his thoughts on his squad's performance in their 4-0 win against Al-Wasl on Monday. The Italian head coach claimed that the opponents put up a good display in the first half while Cristiano Ronaldo's side took a different approach and got results in the second. He said (via Al Nassr Zone's official X handle):

"We played against a respectable team, and they played well in the first half, but in the second half we appeared differently and were able to score many goals."

Pioli further mentioned that there were many talented players in his squad, highlighting the importance of making the right choices as a coach. He added:

"We have players with high potential, and when we have the largest number of distinguished players, this is a positive thing for the coach to choose the best elements for each match."

Al-Nassr recorded a ball possession of 64% against Al-Wasl while having five shots on target. Speaking about their chances in the AFC Champions League Elite this season, Stefano Pioli said:

"I would be happy if we won the Asian Elite Championship against a Saudi team, because when you want to win the title you have to win against the best, but currently our focus is on the next match."

The Knights of Najd will face Persian Gulf Pro League club Persepolis in their next AFC Champions League Elite clash on February 17 at Azadi Sports Complex.

