“Cristiano Ronaldo is a cheat code”, “Surpassing Messi’s PSG legacy” - Twitter explodes as Ronaldo scores to help Al-Nassr seal 2-0 win over Al-Khaleej

Fans believe Cristiano Ronaldo has now surpassed Lionel Messi's PSG legacy after the Portuguese superstar guided Al-Nassr to a 2-1 victory in the Saudi Pro League.

In addition to opening the scoring with an incredible long-range goal, he was also on hand to provide goals as well, with his assist for Aymeric Laporte sealing the win against Al-Khaleej.

Only 26 minutes into the Saudi Pro League clash, Ronaldo demonstrated his remarkable ability by finding the back of the net from outside the penalty box. Notably, this wasn't just any goal—it marked the Portuguese maestro's 400th since reaching the age of 30.

Though he celebrated his 38th birthday earlier in February, age seems to be merely a number for Ronaldo. Currently leading the charts as the highest goal scorer in the Saudi Pro League, his aspiration of leading Al-Nassr to the title continues to shine through.

The game's final goal arrived just before the hour-mark. A meticulously curved set-piece from Alex Telles met Cristiano Ronaldo on the far side and he squared the ball across goal for Aymeric Laporte to effortlessly tap in. This notably marked Laporte's debut goal in the Saudi Pro League.

Following the game, Twitter was abuzz with admiration for Ronaldo's consistent performance. With a tally of nine-goal involvements in his last nine appearances for Al-Nassr, fans couldn't help but praise the legendary forward, with fan stating the following:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or win reignites age-old debate and sparks Cristiano Ronaldo's response

Lionel Messi was adjudged as the world's top footballer for an unprecedented eighth time this past Monday. This recent accolade further decorates an already illustrious year for the Argentine ace, with his World Cup triumph in Qatar being the pinnacle of his career.

That monumental victory last December laid the foundation for Messi's most recent Ballon d'Or accolade, breaking records in its wake. Messi's triumph places him three awards ahead of his arch-long rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Their parallel journeys over the past decade have consistently fueled debates among fans about who the better player is. With the Argentine's recent triumph, many purport that the Ballon d'Or tally settles this age-old contention once and for all.

However, not everyone shared this sentiment, notably Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar hinted at his scepticism towards the playmaker's latest win on social media. This sentiment was triggered by a video from Spanish newspaper AS, where journalist Tomas Roncero passionately debated the legitimacy of Messi's three Ballon d'Or trophies.

The journalist argued that among those eight awards, three should've gone to other deserving players, namely Iniesta/Xavi, Robert Lewandowski, and Erling Haaland. Cristiano Ronaldo's amusement was palpable, as he endorsed the post with a 'like' (via Mirror) and commented with a series of laughing emojis from his official account.