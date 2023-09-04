Cristiano Ronaldo confidently responds to question on whether he eats fast food as he takes lie detector test 

In a recent lie detector test with Binance, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked whether he eats fast food. The Portugal legend's answer might surprise some as he said that he does.

Ronaldo is known for his insane work ethic and for taking proper care of his body through a rigorous diet and recovery process. However, when asked whether he eats fast food or not, Ronaldo replied:

"So many times."

Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness is one of the main reasons behind the Portugal captain's unreal longevity in the beautiful game. Judging by his answer, though, it seems like he doesn't mind indulging in the occasional fast food.

Gary Neville outlined the quality Rasmus Hojlund will bring to Manchester United that even Cristiano Ronaldo didn't

Young Rasmus Hojlund recently made his Manchester United debut in the Premier League away clash against Arsenal. While the Red Devils lost the game by a score of 3-1, Hojlund impressed with his physically imposing performance after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Gary Neville pointed out that Manchester United finally have a target man-like striker in their ranks, a trait even Cristiano Ronaldo didn't give the Old Trafford club. Speaking about Holund's performance following the game at the Emirates, Neville said (via United in Focus):

“United haven’t had a striker that they can hit for a long time. Ronaldo wasn’t that type of player, and Martial certainly isn’t. He’s (Hojlund) a runner, and he looks like someone who can mess people about. At the end of the day, he’s 20 years of age. He's still learning the game. It’s not really fair on him to be put under this pressure."

Hojlund has previously spoken publicly about his admiration of Ronaldo and even termed the Portuguese as his idol. The Danish striker said on one occasion (quotes via The CR7 Timeline):

"My idol is Ronaldo. My father introduced me to him in United, and I followed him to Real Madrid. I just like his mentality and love that he's so eager to score goals. He's so passionate about wanting to be the best."

Ronaldo is widely regarded as a Manchester United legend. The onus is now Hojlund to replicate his idol.