Cristiano Ronaldo confirms beginning of 'exciting' chapter as he launches new business

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed the beginning of an "exciting chapter" as he steps into the film industry. The Al-Nassr superstar has welcomed a new production studio called UR·MARV in partnership with British filmmaker Matthew Vaughn. The venture is set to combine Ronaldo’s worldwide superstar pull with Vaughn’s vision to create movies.

The legendary Portuguese striker could be setting his plans up for life after the beautiful game. He provided a statement revealing his plans to open new ventures, posting on his social media accounts:

“This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business."

Matthew Vaughn also spoke about his new work with Ronaldo in the statement:

“Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him - he’s a real-life superhero."

The statement has also revealed that the duo has completed two action films so far and is now working on a third. Not much is known about the first release yet, but Cristiano Ronaldo captioned the social media post with a "Coming soon..."

UR·Marv is only the latest part of Ronaldo’s rapidly expanding business empire. He launched a wellness app called Erakulis in 2024, as well as AVA Athletes, a recovery tech brand for athletes, in addition to his fashion lines and hotel chains. His investment portfolio also includes a significant stake in the Portuguese media giant Medialivre.

Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to Aurelio Pereira following his passing

Cristiano Ronaldo paid a touching tribute after the passing of Aurelio Pereira, the legendary scout who found the likes of him and Luis Figo. Pereira was 77 when he died. He notably brought Ronaldo to the Sporting CP academy when he was only 12

Pereira’s influence on Portuguese football is massive. After his playing career, he joined Sporting CP in 1988 to implement their Recruitment and Training Department. His work helped to create a network that uncovered some of the country’s biggest talents, including Figo, Ricardo Quaresma, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Nani.

Ronaldo posted on his Instagram (via GOAL):

"One of the great icons of world formation has left us but his legacy will live on forever. Will never stop being grateful for all he has done for me and so many other players. Forever, Lord Aurelius, thank you for everything. Rest in peace."

Ten players from the squad that won Euro 2016 emerged through the system that Pereira's work helped shape (via The Sun). Sporting CP also recognized his contribution to the club, naming their academy pitch after him in 2012. They also awarded him the City of Lisbon Sports Merit Medal a few years after, in 2017.

