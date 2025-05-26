Cristiano Ronaldo confirms ‘chapter is over’ as he sends message to Al-Nassr fans after failing to qualify for AFC Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to share a message with Al Nassr fans after the club's 3-2 defeat against Al Fateh in their last Saudi Pro League fixture of the 2024-25 season. The Knights of Najd finished third in the SPL standings and failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League next season.
On Instagram, Ronaldo stated that the story is set to continue, but his current chapter was over. The message has been taken by some to mean that the Portuguese legend could leave Al-Nassr this summer. He posted:
"This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all."
Former Al-Batin president Nasser Al-Huwaidi recently claimed that Ronaldo is set to join Al-Hilal this summer. He told Kooora:
"Cristiano Ronaldo is close to joining Al Hilal, and this deal will be announced in the coming days. The legend's arrival at Al-Hilal will give the Club World Cup a huge boost, and Al-Hilal will have the highest attendance in the tournament."
"Al Hilal will certainly sign three international names in addition to Cristiano, which will enable the team to perform at a high level and satisfy its fans. Ronaldo is currently better than Mitrovic, and I don't think Al Hilal fans will object to his arrival. Rather, they will welcome him as long as he adds value to the team and contributes to winning trophies."
As per reports, Cristiano Ronaldo was in contract talks with Al-Nassr in recent months regarding an extension but has not agreed to put pen to paper. He joined the Saudi Pro League side in 2022 after his contract at Manchester United was terminated.
Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo urged to join Chelsea for Club World Cup by Dwight Yorke
Dwight Yorke spoke to Gambling Industry News last week and stated that Cristiano Ronaldo should join Chelsea for the Club World Cup this summer. He claimed that the Al-Nassr superstar is ideal for the Blues as they need a forward and said (via GOAL):
"Yeah, why would you not? He can still do it. With his ambition and ability, if Chelsea are playing the way that they can and creating for him, he's still an incredible forward. I see no reason not to. He's better than what Chelsea have currently got up front there. I can tell you that they're not the greatest team in that number nine position. So I could see why he's linked to that move. I don't see any reason why you wouldn't take a punt on it but it's just a no-brainer."
Chelsea have been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo in the past. The Al Nassr superstar has been linked with a host of clubs that are set to play in the Club World Cup next month.