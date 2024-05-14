Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly considering a contract extension with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr until the end of the 2026 season. Ronaldo's current deal expires in June 2025, but he is reportedly keen to continue his stay at the club.

According to English journalist Ben Jacobs, the Portuguese superstar has not ruled out the possibility of staying at Al-Nassr until he turns 41 years of age.

Ronaldo was the first mega-star to make the move to the Saudi Pro League, after his contract was prematurely terminated at Manchester United at the end of 2022. Since his arrival in January 2022, a slew of world-class footballers have followed his path and moved to Saudi Arabia as well, raising the overall quality of the league.

The 39-year-old is aging like fine wine, having taken the Pro League by storm since his arrival. Overall, he has netted 56 goals and assisted 14 times in 60 games for the club, and currently leads the league's Golden Boot race for 2023-24 with 33 strikes in 28 games.

The renewal of the Saudi Pro League's televising rights will also be a matter of great importance, with the current contracts expiring in 2025. The league will be keen on keeping Ronaldo to retain public interest into the next cycle of TV deals.

With Cristiano continuing to deliver on the pitch, it wouldn't be surprising to see Al-Nassr make concrete moves to get the extension done as soon as possible.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr looking to move on from foreign duo in the summer - Reports

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Aymeric Laporte and Anderson Talisca in the summer.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, who is now 35, is already set to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season. He was at the club since July 2022, having kept 14 clean sheets in 26 appearances.

Expand Tweet

New reports from Galetti have claimed that Al-Nassr are willing to consider offers for Talisca in the summer. The Brazilian has been one of the most prolific goalscorers for Al-Nassr since his arrival in July 2021, having bagged 68 goals and 10 assists in 85 games across all competitions.

However, the forward recently suffered a season-ending thigh injury, which compromised Al-Nassr's chances in the league (second behind Al Hilal) as well as the AFC Champions League.

Talisca has netted 25 goals in as many games, adding four assists as well and forming a potent partnership alongside Ronaldo in attack. Meanwhile, another player who is linked with a move away is 29-year-old Spaniard Aymeric Laporte.

Laporte joined Al-Nassr from Manchester City at the start of the 2024-25 season for €27.5 million. He has kept 13 clean sheets and made five goal contributions in 37 games across all competitions, which makes his placement on the transfer list quite surprising.

From next season onwards, Saudi Pro League sides will be allowed to register 10 foreign players instead of the eight that they currently can. However, two of those players must be born after 2003.

With the new rule changes, it will be interesting to see what kind of team Al-Nassr are looking to build around Cristiano Ronaldo.