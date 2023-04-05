Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be overshadowed by Al-Nassr teammate despite brace in 5-0 win over Al-Adalah

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in impressive form for Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr this season. However, the Portuguese superstar can't seem to get out of teammate Anderson Talisca's shadow.

Al-Nassr secured a dominant 5-0 victory over Al-Adalah in their Saudi Pro League encounter on Tuesday (April 4). Cristiano Ronaldo put in a great performance for his side, grabbing a brace in the match.

However, Talisca also managed to find the back of the net twice against Al-Adalah. The Brazilian forward has been in stellar form for Al-Nassr this season. He has racked up 16 goals in 16 games in the Saudi Arabian top tier, making him the club's top-scorer this term ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Talisca is currently the league's top scorer as well, while the former Manchester United star sits in sixth place. Ronaldo has put his name on the scoresheet 11 times for Al-Nassr this campaign, recording two assists in the Saudi Pro League.

However, the former Real Madrid forward has registered only nine appearances this term (compared to Talsica's 16), having joined the Saudi Arabian outfit in December.

Cristiano Ronaldo secured a lucrative $200 million-per-year move to Al-Nassr after his fallout with Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar featured in an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, which led to his departure from Old Trafford.

The Portugal international hit out at the club's hierarchy, manager Erik ten Hag, and former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

Following his public slander of the club, Ronaldo's contract was terminated by mutual agreement. He moved to Saudi Arabia shortly after.

Piers Morgan hails 'superb' Cristiano Ronaldo and slams Erik ten Hag for making 'one of the worst' decisions 'in football history'

Piers Morgan has lavished praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, a player the Englishman is a massive fan of. The TV personality lauded the Portuguese superstar for his performance against Al-Adalah.

He also lambasted Ten Hag for his decision to get rid of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Morgan criticized the Dutch boss for bringing in Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley in January as well.

The British broadcaster wrote on Twitter:

"Two more goals for @Cristiano so far tonight, including this superb one which once again suggests Ten Hag’s decision to dump him for Wout Weghorst was one of the worst in football history."

"Two more goals for @Cristiano so far tonight, including this superb one which once again suggests Ten Hag's decision to dump him for Wout Weghorst was one of the worst in football history."

Ronaldo will return to action in the Saudi Pro League in Al-Nassr's upcoming encounter against Al-Feiha on Monday, April 10.

