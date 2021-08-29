Cristiano Ronaldo contract: Salary, length, and other details of Manchester United contract revealed

According to Telegraph Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become the highest-paid player in Premier League history after signing for Manchester United on a two-year deal. The 36-year-old will reportedly earn in excess of £560,000-a-week and will also have the option of extending his stay at Old Trafford for an extra year, with his initial two-year contract set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Ronaldo's unexpected Manchester United homecoming has been one of the biggest talking points of the summer transfer window. After confirming his decision to leave Juventus, it looked like the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would be on his way to Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola's side were on the lookout for a striker at the time after being frustrated in their efforts to sign Harry Kane.

However, Manchester United swooped in with an eleventh-hour bid for Ronaldo and quickly announced on their official website that an agreement had been reached to secure his signature.

Earlier this summer, Manchester United snapped up Raphael Varane from Real Madrid in a deal worth £32 million. The Frenchman's lucrative four-year deal made him the highest-paid player in the Premier League at the time, with his weekly wage believed to be in the region of £400,000-a-week.

However, Ronaldo's Manchester United return has made him the highest-paid paid player in the league's history, as the legendary attacker looks set to earn more than the figure Alexis Sanchez did at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo's move has been confirmed, but he wasn't registered on time to be eligible for the game against Wolves later today. Manchester United will look to return to winning ways after being held to a 1-1 draw against Southampton and could hand a debut to Varane, who could start at the heart of the defense alongside Harry Maguire.

With the international break on the horizon, Manchester United fans will have to wait a minimum of two weeks to watch Cristiano Ronaldo take to the pitch as a Red Devils player once again.

