Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Gerd Muller's record for most recorded headed goals in the game's history with his strike against Al-Hilal in the Arab Cup of Champions final on Saturday (August 12). Ronaldo scored twice as nine-man Al-Nassr won 2-1.

Ronaldo scored his second of the game, which turned out to be the winner, with a header. He has now scored 145 headed goals, one more than the late legend Gerd Muller.

Al-Hilal took the lead in the final through Michael in the 51st minute. Al-Nassr, though, found themselves in trouble in the Riyadh derby when Abdulelah Al-Amri was sent off in the 71st minute.

Ronaldo, though, restored parity three minutes later by converting from close range after Sultan Al-Ghannam had come up with a spectacular pass. Al-Alamy were reduced to nine men when Nawaf Boushal was sent off in the 78th minute, but they held on to force extra time.

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again on the scoresheet, scoring a header in the 98th minute after Seko Fofana's strike had bounced back off the woodwork.

That marked Al-Alamy's first trophy since Ronaldo's arrival. The Portuguese superstar played a starring role, proving that even at 38, he remains a clutch player in the big moments.

What Abdulrahman Ghareeb said about Cristiano Ronaldo

Since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr, he has formed a great relationship with Abdulrahman Ghareeb on and off the pitch. Ghareeb is one of Ronaldo's main partners in the club's attack.

Ghareeb lauded Ronaldo's communications with him, which have helped him grow as a player. About playing alongside the Portugal captain, Ghareeb said after the Arab Cup of Champions final (via 9NFCBall Twitter):

"Ronaldo talks to me a lot, asks me things and explains things to me, and this is the reason for my understanding with him."

Ronaldo and Co. have little time to celebrate their win, as they are back in action on Monday (August 14) for their Saudi Pro League opener against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq. Al-Nassr finished second in the league last season, five points behind Al-Ittihad.