Cristiano Ronaldo creates YouTube history, Al-Nassr star's channel becomes fastest to reach 1 million subscribers on the platform

According to The Sportzine on X (formerly Twitter), Cristiano Ronaldo has set another record this time off the pitch. The Portugal international's YouTube channel has become the fastest to garner 1 million subscribers on the video platform.

Expand Tweet

Trending

A few days ago, Ronaldo teased his fans with a video about a new project on Instagram.The Al-Nassr forward shared a short clip on his handle which showed customized CR7 podcast microphones. The video caught the attention of fans, with many speculating that he was about to venture into podcasting.

Apparently, it seems that the Portugal captain's secret project was opening his official YouTube channel. Now, according to the aforementioned handle, Ronaldo's YouTube channel has garnered over a million subscribers in just one hour, setting an unprecedented record on the platform.

The previous record for the fastest channel to reach 1 million subscribers on YouTube was held by K-Pop star Jennie Kim, who reached the milestone in seven hours. However, Ronaldo has now surpassed this record, beating the mark by six hours.

His channel, named UR Cristiano, has also become the fastest YouTube channel to hit 100,000 subscribers. Although this achievement is worth noting, it comes with no surprise owing to the level of influence the five-time Ballon d'Or winner holds.

This latest milestone is another feather to the cap of the Al-Nassr forward. Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the most influential sportsman in the world. He has a massive fan base both on and off the pitch and is the most followed person across multiple social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and X.

Cristiano Ronaldo's record across various social media platforms

Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements over the years have made him one of the most influential and popular figures both on and off the pitch. He has made notable impacts on fans, fellow footballers, and other sportsmen and women.

This huge followership has also trickled down to his fan base across the various social media platforms. With over 636 million followers, the Al-Nassr ace is the most followed person on Instagram.

On X, Ronaldo is the most-followed footballer with 112.5 million followers and is only behind owner Elon Musk (195 million) and former USA President Barack Obama (131.7 million).

On Facebook, he has the most followers by an individual with a massive 170 million followers. These records further strengthen claims of him being the greatest footballer to play the beautiful game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback