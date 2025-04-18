Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and more: Bruno Fernandes builds his perfect Manchester United footballer

Bruno Fernandes made his pick from players like Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham as he built his perfect Manchester United footballer. The captain was speaking on TNT Sports, where he opted for former Old Trafford players.

Ad

For the right foot, Fernandes decided on David Beckham, who was known for set-pieces. On the opposite side, he chose Angel di María's left foot. Cristiano Ronaldo was his choice for heading, and then, for defending, he picked Nemanja Vidic, one of the toughest and most respected center-backs in Premier League history.

For football IQ, Bruno Fernandes went for Michael Carrick, who often dictated the tempo at Old Trafford, playing 464 games for the Red Devils. For passion, Fernandes picked legendary captain Roy Keane, and Bryan Robson was the final pick for leadership.

Ad

Trending

Keane was a fiery, hard worker who drove the engine of the midfield during the golden era for United, playing 479 games for the club. Bryan Robson, on the other hand, played 446 games for the Red Devils as one of the most cherished captains in their history.

When Cristiano Ronaldo said Manchester United legend would have excelled in Spain

Back in 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo identified Wayne Rooney as the player who would not have struggled much if he had moved to Spain. The Portugal legend had looked back on some fond memories he had from playing with Rooney at Manchester United.

Ad

Before he transferred to Real Madrid in 2009, Ronaldo played with Rooney at Old Trafford for five years. Together, they had won several Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy while forming one of Europe's most dangerous attacking partnerships at the time.

Speaking about Rooney after his move, Ronaldo said (via SPORTbible):

"He would be brilliant if he came. This is the ideal place for the world's best players, and there's little doubt he is one of them. Wayne has all the skill and determination you need to make a fine career here.

Ad

"He has shown just how good he is over the last few years in England. And there's no doubt he would be the same sort of player in Spain. It would be lovely to see him here one day at Real Madrid. I realise it would take a lot for him to move from England.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo finished:

"He loves the country; he loves Manchester, and he is a Liverpool boy. And Manchester United is a good club for him. But you never know what could happen in the future."

Rooney never moved to Spain, but stayed with Manchester United until 2017 before enjoying some later spells at Everton, DC United, and Derby County. He remains the Red Devils' highest ever goalscorer, with 253 goals for the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More