Cristiano Ronaldo or David Beckham: When Gary Neville chose his preferred teammate between the 2 Manchester United superstars

When asked to choose his preferred Manchester United teammate between Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham, Gary Neville picked his countryman over the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Neville explained his pick, saying that Ronaldo rarely dropped down to link up with him, while Beckham did it regularly.

Neville and Beckham were both members of Manchester United’s legendary Class of 92 and enjoyed a rather memorable spell at Old Trafford. The pair played a whopping 320 matches together for Manchester United between the 1994-95 and 2002-03 seasons, winning six Premier League titles and one Champions League together, amongst other honors.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United just after Beckham left. And while the Portuguese won it all with the Red Devils, he could not strike up a great partnership with the right-back. So, when Sky Sports asked him [March 2022] to pick his preferred teammate between Ronaldo and Beckham, Neville went with the latter. He said (via Sport Bible):

“Well I never saw Ronaldo, Beckham was better to play with because he actually played with you.

“Ronaldo, that was one of the things about him, he was never in front of you. the odd time he was you could make quite a lot of dummy runs around the back of him. He was a great individual who could play all across the front line.”

Ronaldo and Neville won three Premier League titles and one Champions League together before the Portugal skipper left for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo after snub ahead of West Ham United clash

All eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo when he returned to Premier League action for United in Sunday’s (October 30) 1-0 win over West Ham United. The former Real Madrid man could not find the back of the net against the Hammers, but made headlines during warm-ups, deliberately snubbing his former teammate Gary Neville.

Ronaldo greeted Jamie Redknapp before blanking Neville, presumably due to the ex-United man’s recent comments. Neville had recently criticized Ronaldo for his walk-off against Tottenham Hotspur.

After the brutal snub, Neville hit back at Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that his behavior was unnatural. Neville said (via the Mirror):

“Just tell me [speaking to his former captain Roy Keane] something though, he’s watching everything…I think if I had 570 million followers on Instagram I wouldn’t be arsed about Gary Neville.

“I know, but he doesn’t behave like someone who’s played with me, or him [pointing at Keane] for that matter.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has featured in 14 games for Manchester United in the 2022-23 season across competitions, scoring thrice.

