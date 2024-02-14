Cristiano Ronaldo debuts new celebration after scoring winner for Al-Nassr against Al-Feiha in AFC Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo debuted a new celebration after scoring the winner in Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League clash against Al-Feiha on Wednesday (February 14).

The Portugal captain scored the solitary goal of the game nine minutes from time. He combined with Marcelo Brozovic before finishing off with a deft touch during the Round of 16 first-leg game.

The strike marked Ronaldo's fourth in this season's AFC Champions League in his fifth game in the competition. He has scored 25 goals and provided 11 assists in 26 games across competitions.

While the goal showcased the Portugal captain's class, his celebration also stole the spotlight. Ronaldo, instead of his usual siiiuuu celebration, performed a different one.

Check out the goal and the celebration below:

Expand Tweet

Riding on Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics, Luis Castro's side beat their fellow SPL club Al-Feiha. The second leg takes place at the Mrsool Park Stadium on February 21.

Castro's side return to action on February 17 against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League. The Knights of Najd are second with 46 points from 19 games, trailing leaders Al-Hilal by seven points. Al-Fateh, meanwhile, are seventh with 29 points from 19 outings.

What Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo said after Al-Feiha win

Cristiano Ronaldo addressed the media after scoring the winner against Al-Feiha. The game marked Al-Alami's first after the mid-season break.

Ronaldo said that the team would return to the level they showed before the break (via GOATTWorld on X):

"The secret of the team is teamwork, and our team will take the path that the coach wants, and we will return to the level we were on before stopping.

"Victories bring the team back, and I will complete my personal level this season, and we will reach the goal we want."

Ronaldo will next focus on getting his team's SPL title aspirations back on track. The 39-year-old is the league's top scorer with 20 goals in 18 games.