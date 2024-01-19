Cristiano Ronaldo defeats Lionel Messi and Mo Salah to win 2023 Globe Soccer's Fan's Favorite Player of the Year Award

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the 2023 Globe Soccer's Fan's Favorite Player of the Year, leaving the likes of Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah behind.

Apart from the Portuguese forward, Messi, Salah, Jude Bellingham and Neymar Jr were the other nominees for the award. In 2022, Salah was given the Globe Soccer's TikTok Fans' Player of the Year award.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been fairly successful at the Globe Soccer Awards. The Portuguese forward has been named the Globe Soccer's Best Men's Player on six different occasions. He has also received awards in the field of goodwill and media attractions.

Ronaldo won the 2023 Globe Soccer's Maradona award for the best goalscorer. Erling Haaland has been crowned as the 2023 Globe Soccer's Best Men's Player. Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro has been honoured with the 2023 Globe Soccer's Player Career Award.

The Portuguese forward ended 2023 as the top scorer with 54 goals, ahead of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, who scored 52 goals each. This season, Ronaldo has made 25 appearances across different competitions for Al-Nassr, where he has bagged 24 goals and 11 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo can miss Al-Nassr's game against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo can reportedly miss Al-Nassr's upcoming friendly match against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

According to a recent report by the Saudi daily Al-Riyadiya, the former Real Madrid forward has suffered a calf injury, which can rule him out for almost two weeks for treatment and rehabilitation.

As revealed in the report, Ronaldo has also visited the club's medical clinic over the past two days, which can be a topic of concern for the team as well as his fans. Al-Nassr played their last game against Al-Taawon on December 30, last year.

Before facing Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on February 1, Al-Nassr will face friendlies against Shanghai Shenhua (January 24) and Zhejiang (January 28).