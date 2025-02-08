Cristiano Ronaldo dominance sees CR7 brand grow 325% since 2020 as staggering reported value of Portugal superstar in 2025 comes to light

Cristiano Ronaldo may have turned 40 this week, but his influence in world football remains untouched. According to MARCA, 'Brand CR7' has reached a record valuation of €850m this year.

The Spanish news outlet has quoted a study by the Portuguese Institute of Administration and Marketing (IPAM). The study has assessed the 39-year-old's valuation by a 28-variable matrix divided into six categories: income, media, social networks, achievements, social influence, and impact.

Cristiano Ronaldo's brand was apparently valued at €24.5m in 2011 but has grown exponentially over the years. Since 2020, that valuation has seen a 325% hike.

The Portuguese superstar is one of the best footballers of his generation. He has found tremendous success during his long career and remains on course to become the first player to score 1000 professional goals.

The study notes that CR7 earns €200m per year with Al-Nassr and another €150m from off-field commitments with brands like Nike, Louis Vuitton, and Tag Heuer. He is the most followed personality in the world, with over 1 billion followers across social media platforms.

The study also points out that Cristiano Ronaldo generates 187 million searches on Google per year, as well as 22.3 million newspaper articles annually worldwide. CR7 has apparently been referred to in 4000 books on Amazon and has popped up in 63,000 scientific articles.

Cristiano Ronaldo considers himself the greatest scorer in history

Cristiano Ronaldo considers himself the most complete footballer in the history of the beautiful game. The Portuguese superstar has won the Ballon d'Or five times, and the European Golden Shoe on four occasions. Ronaldo has scored 924 goals and set up 257 more from 1262 games for club and country in his career to date.

Speaking recently to Spanish TV channel La Sexta, CR7 insisted that there's no one better than him in the world. He said:

“I am the greatest scorer in history. Although I am not left-footed, I am in the top 10 in history for goals scored with the left foot. These are numbers, I am the most complete player who has ever existed. I play well with my head, I take good free kicks, I am fast, I am strong, I jump… I have never seen anyone better than me.”

Many would argue that Lionel Messi, who has eight Ballons d'Or, six European Golden Shoes, and also a FIFA World Cup to his name, is ahead of CR7 in the GOAT debate.

