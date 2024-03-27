Cristiano Ronaldo drives around stylish Ferrari Daytona with 340 km/h top speed as he adds new supercar to insane collection worth over £18 million

Cristiano Ronaldo has added a Ferrari Daytona SP3 to his incredible car collection and was spotted driving it around during the international break. This is the latest addition to Ronaldo's car collection, which is reportedly worth over £18 million (via GOAL).

The new model comes with Ferrari's most powerful combustion engine and can deliver 840 horsepower and 697 Nm of torque. This car also has a top speed of 340km/h while boasting the ability to reach a speed of 100km/h in 2.85 seconds.

While this latest acquisition may have brought a smile to Ronaldo's face, his team's performance in their latest match certainly did not.

The 39-year-old striker was in Portugal for international duty, where his country faced Sweden and Slovenia. After starting for his country against the latter of those two oppositions, Ronaldo failed to influence proceedings as Portugal suffered a 2-0 defeat on Tuesday (March 26).

He did not appear during the 5-2 win over Sweden and was seemingly given a rest. Ronaldo will now rejoin his club side Al-Nassr, who are looking to close the 12-point gap between themselves and leaders Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr host Al-Tai on Saturday (March 30) in their next league fixture. So far this season, Ronaldo has scored 30 goals and assisted 11 from 33 appearances across competitions.

Gerard Pique makes incredible claim about Lionel Messi's rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique believes the Argentine sensation did not care about his longstanding rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both players have now exited Europe, with Messi joining MLS side Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. However, the everlasting GOAT debate between the two continues to rumble on.

Speaking about how the 36-year-old World Cup winner approached this rivalry during his Barcelona days, Pique told talkSPORT (via 90min):

"Did Messi care about Cristiano Ronaldo? No, he was not that type of guy. He was focused on the team. Even when he was on always on the front page, radio, TV, he was only focused on winning trophies for the team."

Pique and Messi played 506 matches together, managing 17 joint goal contributions in the process. The Inter Miami man won the La Liga title 10 times and the UEFA Champions League thrice with the Catalan side.

He's won the Ballon d'Or title eight times, three more than his Portuguese rival. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has four UEFA Champions League trophies with Real Madrid and two La Liga titles.