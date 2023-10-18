Cristiano Ronaldo drops to fourth-place in list of most-liked Instagram accounts despite having highest number of followers among all individuals

Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself in fourth place in the list of most-liked Instagram accounts, behind three K-Pop sensations.

The result for this list was reached after research by HypeAuditor compared the likes on the concerned celebrities' last 12 Instagram posts. After the study was concluded, it was found that two band members of BTS and one of BLACKPINK make up the top three.

At number one is BTS member V, with 9.2 million likes on average, level with second place holder and fellow band member Jin, who is only behind on the number of followers. Third is Lisa from BLACKPINK, with an average like count of 7.4 million, while Ronaldo comes in fourth, registering 7.2 million likes on average.

The Al-Nassr striker, however, remains on top for the most followed Instagram account of an individual, with a stunning 608 million followers on the platform. Following the Portuguese icon is his Argentine rival, Lionel Messi, who boasts an incredible 489 million followers, a fair few behind Ronaldo.

Popular singer Selena Gomez finds herself behind the aforementioned footballers, rounding off the top three most followed individual accounts with a follower count of 431 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo stars with brace as Portugal brush aside Bosnia-Herzegovina in Euro Qualifier

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his rich vein of goalscoring form as he netted a brace in Portugal's 5-0 Euro Qualifier victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday (October 16).

The former Real Madrid attacker scored a penalty in the fifth minute before registering his 127th international goal in the 20th. Manchester United midfielder and Ronaldo's former teammate Bruno Fernandes added a third in the 25th minute.

Following the attacking midfielder's goal, Portugal rounded off their first half-display by scoring two more through Joao Cancelo (32') and Joao Felix (41').

Having already secured qualification, Portugal remain on top of Group J with a 100% win record (24 points in eight matches). Slovakia currently hold second place with sixteen points from their set of fixtures so far.

Ronaldo's nation have netted an incredible 32 goals while conceding just two, with the 38-year-old striker scoring nine in seven appearances. He will now return to club football with Al-Nassr, with whom the ex-Manchester United man has already bagged 10 goals and five assists in eight Saudi Pro League matches this season.