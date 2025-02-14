Cristiano Ronaldo earned $100 million more than second-placed Steph Curry as list of top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world announced

Cristiano Ronaldo has earned $100 million more than second-placed Stephen Curry on the newly released list of the top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world. The legendary Portuguese striker is, unsurprisingly, at the very top of the list, which was published by Sportico (via SPORTbible).

When he joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, back in January 2023, it was on a free transfer that would see him earn approximately $215 million per annum, tax-free. The 40-year-old footballer remains in Saudi Arabia where, if he extends his contract, he is expected to retain his spot at the top of the list.

Cristiano Ronaldo also earns another $45 million in endorsements, according to the report, which sets him up at an impressive total of $260 million per annum. This is well over $100 million more than legendary basketball point guard Stephen Curry, who is believed to earn $153.8 million in total.

Tyson Fury sits in third place with $147 million, while Lionel Messi is in fourth place with $135 million. In fifth, LeBron James has earned $133.2 million, with Neymar just sitting behind with $133 million. Oleksandr Usyk earned $122 million, Karim Benzema earned $116 million, and Kylian Mbappe earned $110 million. In 10th, Jon Rahm earned $105.8 million.

Other footballers in the list include Erling Haaland in 24th place with $70 million. Mohamed Salah and Vinicius Jr are both in 38th with $55 million each. Riyad Mahrez is in 44th with $52 million, Sadio Mane is in 67th with $45.5 million, and Harry Kane is in 81st with $42 million. The last footballer is Kevin De Bruyne, who sits in 89th with $39.5 million.

Argentine legend places Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate

Argentine legend Angel Di Maria has placed Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the debate about the greatest of all time (GOAT). While the debate has been a point of contention for fans, pundits, and players alike, Di Maria has no qualms about Messi sitting at the helm.

In an interview with InfoBae (via GOAL), he admitted that Ronaldo was unfortunate to be born in Messi's era, adding:

"The reality is shown in numbers. One has eight Ballons d'Or, the other five. There is a very big difference. Being a world champion is another very big difference, having two Copa Americas. There are many differences, many... For me, Leo [Messi] is the best in the world and the best in history, without a doubt."

This comes after Cristiano Ronaldo's comments about being the most complete player in the history of football.

