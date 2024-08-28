Cristiano Ronaldo earns official Guinness World Record for incredible feat on YouTube

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has received the Guinness World Record for most YouTube subscribers received within 24 hours. Since launching his UT Cristiano Ronaldo on August 21, he has gained nearly 20 million, with the exact number being 19,729.827.

That figure was already more than the combined number of YouTube subscribers of Manchester United (9 million) and Liverpool. Fast forward to August 28, Ronaldo now has 50.3 million subscribers, having posted 23 videos.

Pedro Pina, the vice-president of YouTube Europe, Middle East and Africa, said about Ronaldo's foray into YouTube (as per Givemesport):

"YouTube's dream team-up with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been a labour of love and dedication. And watching his channel explode is pure gold! This is just the kick-off to an epic adventure, and we're strapped in for the ride. Massive congrats to Cristiano and his squad! And let's keep those SIUUUUUUUBSCRIPTIONS rolling in!"

Trending

Ronaldo - the most followed person on social media - is hurtling towards a staggering one billion followers across various platforms. With 637 million on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook, 112 million on X (formerly called Twitter) and now 50.3 million on YouTube, his total follower count stands at 969.3 million.

When Guinness World Records honoured Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to breaking records, both on and off the field, as his social media popularity would suggest. On the field, he has carved out many an impressive milestone.

In September 2021, the then 36-year-old overtook former Iran striker Ali Daie (109) to become the most prolific scorer (111) in men's international football. He has since added 19 more goals to his tally for Portugal.

Ronaldo received a certificate from Guinness World Records for the achievement. Responding to the recognition, Ronaldo thanked Guinness World Records, which was tweeted by GWR:

"Thank you to the Guinness World Records. Always good to be recognised as a world record breaker. Let’s keep trying to set the numbers even higher!"

Expand Tweet

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner holds a slew of impressive on-field milestones. Apart from being the most prolific male scorer in international football, he has also netted a record 140 times in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid's all-time top scorer with 450 goals is also the first to score 100 goals in the competition and the first to do so for a single club, with both achievements later matched by his arch-rival Lionel Messi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback