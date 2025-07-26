Cristiano Ronaldo excluded from line-up as Al-Nassr face St. Johann in Tirol in first pre-season game under Jorge Jesus

By Silas Sud
Published Jul 26, 2025 13:12 GMT
Yokohama Marinos v Al Nassr: AFC Champions League Elite - Source: Getty
Yokohama Marinos v Al Nassr: AFC Champions League Elite - Source: Getty

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the club's first pre-season game of the summer after being excluded from the matchday squad by Jorge Jesus. The Knights of Najd will face Austrian club SK St. Johann in a friendly later today (Saturday, July 26).

The club posted the official starting XI on X:

After helping Portugal win the UEFA Nations League last month, Ronaldo was reportedly granted permission by Al-Nassr to report a week late to pre-season training. The 40-year-old reunited with his teammates on Friday, July 25, posting on Instagram:

"It starts now. Eyes on the future. We are all in!"
According to a source associated with the Al-Riyadh newspaper, Al-Nassr boss Jorge Jesus has excluded Cristiano Ronaldo from the matchday squad to face St. Johann. Additionally, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Nawaf Boushal, Salem Al-Najdi, Ali Al-Hassan, Ayman Yahya, and Mubarak Al-Boenain have also missed out.

Instead, the aforementioned players will reportedly participate in an evening training session to get back to full fitness. They will be aiming to return to the matchday squad in Al-Nassr's upcoming pre-season friendly against Toulouse on July 30.

"He's far beyond the world of football" - Jorge Jesus waxes lyrical about Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus recently praised Cristiano Ronaldo, hailing him as the world's greatest celebrity. His comments arrived days after replacing Stefano Pioli as the Knights of Najd's manager on July 14, despite having previously managed local rivals Al-Hilal.

Jesus made an appearance on RTP’s Primeira Pessoa, where he stated (via GOAL):

“It's a sporting challenge. Ronaldo is different, even in biological age, which is why he's 40 and still playing. We both think very much alike outside of football. I'm 70, but I don't feel it in my psychological and physical life. Ronaldo is a global figure. We don't know how to value Ronaldo in Portugal. He's the world's greatest human figure. He's the world's greatest celebrity. He's far beyond the world of football."

Jesus will be hoping to reverse Al-Nassr's fortunes and help Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. win silverware this season. Ronaldo recorded 35 goals and four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions last season, but this wasn't enough to get his side over the line in any competition.

About the author
Silas Sud

Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.

Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.

Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.

Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming.

