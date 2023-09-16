Cristiano Ronaldo expresses delight through Instagram message after guiding Al-Nassr to win over Al-Raed 

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted on Instagram after scoring in Al-Nassr's 3-1 Saudi Pro League win at Al-Raed on Saturday (September 16).

Luis Castro's side were second-best for much of the first half in Buraidah, Al-Nassr opened the scoring through Sadio Mane in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. Things turned worse for Al-Raed, as Bander Whaeshi saw red for tripping Mane inside the box.

Al-Nassr dominated proceedings in the second period, capitalising on their numerical superiority. Four minutes into the second period, Anderson Talisca let fly a screamer from 30 yards out to put the visitors two goals to the good.

Ronaldo got on the scoresheet with a brilliant turn and finish in the 78th minute after testing the Al-Raed goalkeeper a few times earlier.

Mohamed Fouzair pulled one back from the spot for the hosts, but Al-Alami had done enough to take home all three points.

Ronaldo's strike was his seventh in the league in five games to go with four assists. Following the game, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner posted a picture of his goal celebration on Instagram and captioned it:

"That winning feeling"

The post has since captured over 1.1 million likes in less than an hour.

Cristiano Ronaldo's season with Al-Nassr by the numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a marvellous start to the new season. His six goals in as many games was key in Al-Alami's victorious Arab Club Champions Cup campaign.

The Portugal captain then produced a late assist as Al-Nassr saw off Shahab Al-Ahli in the playoffs to qualify for the AFC Champions League.

Al-Alami, though, stumbled at the start of their new Saudi Pro League campaign.

They slumped to defeats in their first two games - the second one coming despite Ronaldo playing - but they haven't looked back since then.

Ronaldo has netted seven times and assisted four goals in his next four league games, including the one against Al-Raed on Saturday.

That includes his first hat-trick for Al-Nassr in a 5-0 win at Al-Fateh. The Portugal captain also produced a brace in the 4-0 home win over Al-Shahab.

His strike in the 5-1 win over Al-Hazem just before the international break made him the first male player to score 850 times for club and country.