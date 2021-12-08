Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on Portugals's resurgence in recent times

Little did we know that a young kid named Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, famously known as Cristiano Ronaldo from the streets of Funchal, Madeira, could go on to rule the world alongside Lionel Messi. Born on 05 February 1985, Cristiano Ronaldo is the youngest child of Jose Dinis Aveiro and Maria Doroles Aveiro

Born and raised in Madeira, Cristiano Ronaldo started his professional career in Sporting CP and then went on to play for top football clubs in different countries all the way long on his remarkable journey in world football.

Year Club , Country 2002 - 2003 Sporting CP, Portugal 2003 - 2009 Manchester United, England 2009 - 2018 Real Madrid, Spain 2018 - 2021 Juventus, Italy 2021 - Present Manchester United, England

Cristiano Ronaldo's debut match for Portugal (video source: YouTube)

Cristiano Ronaldo made his international debut for Portugal in August 2003, four days after making his debut for Manchester United.

Cristiano was only 18 years old when he made his debut for Portugal against Kazakhstan. Cristiano came on as a substitute for the legendary Luis Figo at half-time. Ronaldo's brilliance was on display the moment he entered the pitch, and he was a nightmare for the Kazakhstan defenders.

Cristiano showcased his wide-ranging skills on the pitch for the entire second half and it seemed he was too hot to handle for the Kazakhstan defense. The crowd were in awe of young Ronaldo, who selflessly took on the defenders with such ease.

The crowd were pumped up and overjoyed by the visual treat displayed by the youngster. They were also found chanting young Ronaldo's name throughout the second half.

The young lad from Madeira then went on to conquer the world alongside Messi. We are blessed to live in the Cristiano - Messi era that the world has been witnessing since the day these two legends started playing professional football and we will continue to witness the same until these G.O.A.T.s leave the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on Portugal's resurgence on world football

Before the Cristiano Ronaldo era, Portugal had qualified only for two World cups in 75 years. But since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo on the grand stage, Portugal have been qualifying for all the World Cups, which is a massive achievement considering the weaker teams they had in World Cups.

Portugal was never a big name in world football before but today they are one of the giants in world football.

"Of course it's good when you win Champions League, the (Spanish) league, Golden Ball, Golden Boot, but when you win something for your country, it's completely different," Ronaldo said in a mini-documentary Four Four Two released Friday. "The feeling is different." "The achievement to win for Portugal is not the same for Argentina or Brazil or Germany. It's very, very – it's more difficult."

Cristiano has been an integral part of Portugal for almost 18 years now and he, along with other greats like Eusebio, Luis Figo, Rui Costa, Pauleta, Deco, Ricardo Carvalho, Quaresma and Pepe, has made the nation believe that Portugal can be a big force and achieve big in global football.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Aging like a fine Wine!

Cristiano has proven that age is just a number, and went on to break many records after crossing 30.

𝗡𝗞𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱𝗼⚡ @NathnaelKebede Cristiano Ronaldo is averaging a goal a game for Portugal since turning 30. 🤯⠀



Before turning 30 years :⠀

▶ 118 matches ⚽ 52 goals⠀

⠀

After turning 30 years :⠀

▶ 62 matches ⚽ 59 goals



Piers Morgan @piersmorgan BREAKING: @cristiano scores twice for Portugal and becomes the greatest goalscorer in international football history.

He is, indisputably, the 🐐

TC @totalcristiano • All time top scorer in football history.

• All time Real Madrid top scorer.

• All time Champions League top scorer.

• All time European international top scorer.

• All time international football top scorer.



Before Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal was known to the world in the name of the renowned sailor "Vasco da Gama". Today Cristiano Ronaldo has become the face of Portugal and the Portuguese people.

He has achieved what many Portuguese greats like Eusebio, Luis Figo, Rui Costa, Pauleta and Deco couldn't achieve in their lifetime.

Portugal v France - Final: UEFA Euro 2016 Portuguese Captain Cristiano Ronaldo and his team lifting the UEFA Euro cup

Cristiano Ronaldo played a vital part in the global rise of football in Portugal and Portugal's position in world football. He was their architect, winning two coveted trophies, i.e UEFA Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League 2018 - 2019.

Today when we hear about Portugal, the first thing/name that comes to our mind is the icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, such is the craze and the fan base that the living legend had acquired in the world of football. Billions of people all around the world believe he is one of the greatest to have ever played the beautiful game called football.

As often Portugal's hopes rest on Cristiano Ronaldo's shoulders - commentator during Portugal vs Spain in the 2018 World Cup.

This man is a Treasure Chest of Wonders, He's a miracle and incarnation at the same time, the Unassailable Maestro of World Football - Cristiano Ronaldo " - commentator Shaiju Damodaran, during Portugal vs Hungary, UEFA Euro 2020.

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final Portuguese Captain Cristiano Ronaldo lifting the UEFA Nations League Trophy

Tough roads ahead for Portugal

Portugal's place in the Qatar World Cup 2022 is not confirmed yet as they will participate in the World Cup qualification play-offs now to keep their hopes on winning the trophy.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup



😨 At least one of them will miss out on the 2022



fifa.com/news/european-… 🇮🇹 Italy won the recent UEFA EURO and set a world-record unbeaten run. Portugal conquered the EURO in 2016, the Nations League in 2019 and boast @Cristiano 🇵🇹😨 At least one of them will miss out on the 2022 #WorldCup . See the European play-off draw 👇 🇮🇹 Italy won the recent UEFA EURO and set a world-record unbeaten run. Portugal conquered the EURO in 2016, the Nations League in 2019 and boast @Cristiano 🇵🇹😨 At least one of them will miss out on the 2022 #WorldCup. See the European play-off draw 👇fifa.com/news/european-… https://t.co/VmocITvmjs

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup



🎫 One team from each of the 3 paths will reach the 🥁 The semi-finals are set for the European play-offs!🎫 One team from each of the 3 paths will reach the #WorldCup 🥁 The semi-finals are set for the European play-offs!🎫 One team from each of the 3 paths will reach the #WorldCup 🏆 https://t.co/cvkFwdzQoX

But fans all over the world are confident that Cristiano and Portugal can turn things around. They have the utmost faith in their captain, the man who leads from the front - their leader, an inspiration to the generations, the emotions of billions of people, an example for the youths, the brand, the icon, the G.O.A.T. - Cristiano Ronaldo.

They dream and believe that Portugal will surely qualify for the World Cup amidst all the difficulties.

"As I told you many, many times, my dream is to win something for the Portugal national team and I won two titles, which is making me feel happy. "I win [with] every club that I have played with, but the World Cup... it's a dream. It's a dream." - Cristiano Ronaldo

"Football has shown us time and again that sometimes the most difficult paths are the ones that lead us to the most desired outcomes, "Yesterday's result was tough, but not tough enough to get us down," he added. '' The goal of being in the 2022 World Cup is still very much alive and we know what we have to do to get there. No excuses. Portugal on its way to Qatar." - Cristiano Ronaldo after the 2-1 loss against Serbia

When asked about the World Cup playoffs, Fernando Santos, the Portuguese manager, added:

"We'll be in Qatar. We know we didn't do what we should, but we'll be there. We've always played to win and think about the offensive moment. But it doesn't always turn out as we want. And it's my responsibility."

