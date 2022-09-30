Cristiano Ronaldo fan ends up in hospital after his attempted Siuu celebration goes terribly wrong 

A Cristiano Ronaldo fan was hospitalized after attempting the Manchester United superstar's iconic siuu celebration.

Ronaldo's siuu celebration has become a staple after scoring goals. The forward has been doing it since 2013. He first used it in a friendly against Chelsea while playing for Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup.

However, it seems like the move is not for everyone. In a video that has become popular on social media, a particular fan proved that if not done correctly, the celebration could prove injurious and might require a diagnosis in a hospital.

He channeled his inner Ronaldo after scoring a penalty while playing with his friends. However, when he hit the ground, his left knee buckled. The next screen showed him being in the hospital and under the X-Ray machine.

Eventually, he was seen enjoying a pizza and a drink. The video went viral on social media, generating over 44 thousand likes on Twitter at the time of writing this article.

Ronaldo once shed light on what inspired him to do the celebration. While talking to Soccer.com in 2019, here's what the No. 7 said:

"But it was natural, to be honest. After that, I started doing it and I feel like the fans, when they see me they're like 'Sii' and I was like, 'Wow, people remember Cristiano because of the Sii.' So, I continued like that."

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's fans haven't been fortunate enough to see multiple siuus this season. He has scored only one goal in 10 games for club and country so far this season.

Former Manchester United defender suggests Erik ten Hag should start Marcus Rashford ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo this weekend

Former defender adviced Erik ten Hag regarding Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has suggested that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag should stick with Marcus Rashford over Cristiano Ronaldo for their game against Manchester City this weekend.

While speaking to Betting Expert, here's what the Frenchman said:

"I think right now, away from home against City, I would start Marcus and put Cristiano on later in the game. Cristiano has been away for Portugal. Naturally, I would go for Marcus to start the game, especially as he’s been in very good form and has confidence. I would keep it that way."

The retired defender also previewed the Manchester derby on October 2, saying:

"It’s possible, they can create an upset. They’ve shown more resilience, especially away from home. They are ready to fight as a team, to defend the goal, the results. They could put up a good fight. And then going forward, I think they will create opportunities because City are not at their best defensively right now."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far