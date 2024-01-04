Cristiano Ronaldo felicitated with Globe Soccer's Maradona award after finishing 2023 as top goalscorer of the year

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has received Globe Soccer's Maradona award after finishing last year as the top goalscorer for club and country.

Ronaldo, 38, scored 54 times for club and country, finishing two goals clear of the pair of Bayern Munich hitman Harry Kane and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. Erling Haaland of Manchester City finished fourth with 50 strikes, missing the last four games due to injury.

The Portugal captain's tally includes 44 goals for Al-Nassr in 50 games and 10 in nine games for Portugal. It's the first time Ronaldo struck 50 times in a year since netting 53 times in 2017 for Real Madrid and Portugal.

Ronaldo struck a league-leading 34 times in the Saudi Pro League in 2023, including 20 times in the ongoing 2023-24 season. The 38-year-old is set to receive his award in a glittering ceremony in Dubai's The Atlantis, Palm, on January 19.

The Al-Nassr captain's season tally reads 24 goals and 11 assists in 25 games across competitions. He also struck six times in as many games in the Arab Club Champions Cup, later deemed by FIFA to be a friendly tournament, in pre-season.

Thanks to Ronaldo leading from the front, Al-Alami are only behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (53) in the league after 19 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo included in 23-man shortlist for 2023 FIFA FIFPRO World 11

Thanks to his stellar form for club and country, Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the 23-man shortlist for FIFA FIFPRO World 11.

Along with the Al-Nassr captain, some of the other players included are Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Emiliano Martinez and Virigl van Dijk. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka missed the cut, though.

This is Ronaldo's 15th selection in the FIFA FIFPRO World 11 shortlist, while Messi has made it for the 16th straight time. The final XI will be announced in London on January 15 at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony.