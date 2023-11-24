Cristiano Ronaldo filmed in celebratory mood as he leads Sadio Mane tribute at Al-Nassr with teammates after ex-Liverpool man’s incredible achievement

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo led celebrations for teammate Sadio Mane. The former Liverpool attacker recently made his 100th international appearance for Senegal.

Sane, 30, marked the occasion by netting twice in his team's 4-0 win over South Sudan in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier on Saturday (November 18). Those were his 38th and 39th goals for the Lions of Teranga, putting Mane 20 goals clear of second-placed Mamodou Niang in the country's scoring charts.

On his return to club duty with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr - whom he joined from Bayern Munich this summer - Mane received a personalised cake - wearing his country's jersey - by Ronaldo.

The Portuguese icon was all smiles - as per Daily Mail - as he was joined by jubilant Al-Nassr teammates who chanted 'Sadio' while Mane cut the cake. The Senegalese has made a good start to life at the Riyadh-based club, netting six goals and contributing two assists in 13 appearances across competitions.

Al-Nassr (31) trail leaders Al-Hilal (35) after 13 games in the Saudi top flight. Up next for Luis Castro's side is a visit by a struggling Al Akhdoud team on Friday (November 24).

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared against Sadio Mane's former club Liverpool?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to grace the beautiful game.

Now almost 40, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted over 850 goals for club and country. That includes record tallies in international football (128 goals for Portugal) and La Liga giants Real Madrid (450 goals).

In seven and a half seasons in English football across two stints with Manchester United, Ronaldo played Sadio Mane's former team, Liverpool, 14 times across competitions.

They include three clashes in the UEFA Champions League, 10 in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup. Ronaldo went scoreless in the Champions League and netted thrice and once respectively in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively.

His last meeting with Sadio Mane's Liverpool was a 2-1 home win for United in the Premier League last season. Ronaldo drew a blank in a four-minute cameo.