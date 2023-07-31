Cristiano Ronaldo filmed being furious with Al-Nassr teammate as clip from last season goes viral

A video showing Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo being frustrated with an Al-Nassr teammate has gone viral on social media (via Daily Mail).

In the video, the 38-year-old can be seen with his hands on his hips in exasperation after teammate Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem blasted a shot way over the bar from 30 yards out.

Santi™ @ThePeakSanti This Mujeeb guy kills me man.. Ronaldo is putting up with a lot dkm pic.twitter.com/yFe9t3c9IU

The forward has had an interesting start to life in Saudi Arabia. He left Manchester United in December 2022 following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he criticised the club's management. He went on to join Al-Nassr on a two-year deal worth $200 million a year, making him one of the highest-paid players in the world.

Subsequently, Cristiano Ronaldo's side lost their lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League, despite the forward's impressive return of 14 goals in 16 games last season. Rivals Al-Ittihad won the league as Al-Nassr finished the season without a trophy.

The Portugal international has had multiple moments of frustration. He was seen fuming at his bench and coaching staff after a 1-0 loss to Al-Wehda that knocked them out of the King Cup of Champions. He was also caught kicking a water bottle away in anger after a 1-0 loss to Al-Ittihad in March.

The Saudi Pro League has attracted many of Europe's top players this summer window and Ronaldo's side have strengthened their side as they look to compete for trophies. They have officially confirmed deals for Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic, and Seko Fofana, while Sadio Mane is also expected to join from Bayern Munich.

Former Manchester United player opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr

Odion Ighalo has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo made the move for money and not passion.

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of moving to Saudi Arabia to earn money and not for passion for the game. Speaking to OmaSportsTV, the former Manchester United striker claimed that the high salary was the motivating factor for Cristiano Ronaldo

He said:

"I know it won't be more than three years. I've played for passion all my life. Now it's for money. I'm not one of those players who come and say: 'I play for passion'. Brother, it's money. At the end of the day, it's money."

"Is Ronaldo still playing out of passion? Ronaldo has earned 100 times more than I have in my entire life, yet he went to Saudi Arabia. Did he do that out of passion? It's for money, bro."

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in December 2022 by mutual termination of contract. He went on to join Al-Nassr and is reportedly on wages of $200 million per year for two years.

The Saudi Pro League has become a lucrative destination for many of Europe's top stars. The likes of N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, and Roberto Firmino have moved to the Middle East this summer.