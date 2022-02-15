Cristiano Ronaldo first to arrive and last to leave Manchester United training on Sunday after five-hour practice: Reports 

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is currently going through a rough patch. The former Real Madrid star hasn't scored a goal in six consecutive games in what is one of the worst goal-scoring droughts of his iconic career.

The Portuguese talisman will definitely be seething being the perfectionist that he is, and according to The Sun, Cristiano spent five hours at the Man Utd training ground on Sunday.

Since making his fairytale return to Manchester United this season, Cristiano Ronaldo has had a rollercoaster ride. The five-time Ballon D'Or winner has made 28 appearances for the Red Devils and has managed 14 goals and 3 assists for his team. However, all his goals came in 2021, and since the start of 2022 he has failed to find the net.

The five-time Champions League winner is has missed some stellar chances in the past few games. A penalty miss against Middlesbrough and the recent chances against Southampton would all have gone in on any other day for the Portuguese. Many fans have started to criticize Cristiano as rivals have already termed him a "finished player." However, the 37-year-old isn't new to people calling him finished as he has proved them all wrong on multiple occasions.

Now, according to a recent report, Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted being the first to arrive at Carington on Sunday and leave the ground last. He reportedly spent five hours at the ground.

The report should not come as a surprise for football fans as many are aware of Cristiano's unmatchable desire to become the best player ever. The Portuguese superstar will be desperate to find the net in the upcoming match against Brighton, and therefore some extra training sessions may well help him break the deadlock.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United at the end of theseason?

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a lucrative two-year deal with Manchester United when he was re-signed by the club this season. Many experts and fans predicted that United could challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool and make a bid for the title. But even after signing the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils are currently struggling to occupy a place in the top four.

If United fail to achieve a top-four spot, then there is a good chance the Portuguese striker will consider leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The record goalscorer in the Champions League will not want to miss out on the marquee tournament at this stage of his career. Fans expect United to finish in the top four even after inconsistent performances in the last few games.

