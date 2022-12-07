Cristiano Ronaldo first down tunnel as Portugal teammates remain on pitch to celebrate quarterfinals berth

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first player to head down the tunnel after Portugal's 6-1 win against Switzerland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fernando Santos made a massive call for the game as he decided to drop Ronaldo. Goncalo Ramos was handed his first start for the national team in the Round of 16 clash.

The Benfica starlet made the most of the opportunity. He put on a performance for the ages, scoring the first hat-trick of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ramos opened the scoring in the 17th minute when he beat Yan Sommer from an improbable angle. The Benfica starlet scored two more in the second half.

Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, and Rafael Leao also got on the scoresheet to complete the 6-1 rout. Manuel Akanji's goal proved to be nothing but a consolation for the Swiss.

Ronaldo was brought into the game in the 73rd minute of the game. While the legendary forward found the back of the net, his effort was ruled out due to offside.

Portugal players were greeting the fans on the pitch after the game. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, decided to walk down the tunnel first.

After the match, Santos spoke about his decision to drop Ronaldo. He said (via talkSPORT):

“Cristiano and Ramos are different players. There is no problem with the captain of the national team. We’ve been friends for many years. He set the example of a captain.”

What does Portugal starting Xi snub means for Cristiano Ronaldo's career in the future?

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy as a footballer is set. He will go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, players to ever kick a ball.

However, a prevalent issue can't be ignored. This season, teams have seemingly been playing better without Ronaldo in the side than him being in it. The same was the case at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag.

Portugal's emphatic 6-1 win against Switzerland once again showed that point. In his prime, Ronaldo was a trump card for any manager to have. However, this season, managers have decided to leave the 37-year-old out on multiple occasions.

Ronaldo has certainly lost a yard or more with his age. However, his demise seems a bit more rapid than expected. One might remember, he was a crucial player for Manchester United last season.

It might be a case of bad form, which every player goes through. However, it's undeniable that it's unusual to see Cristiano Ronaldo struggle for such a prolonged time.

