Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts chiseled physique and abs as he shares workout snaps with Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez has taken to her Instagram Stories to share snaps of her and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo working out together. The 39-year-old legend still looks to be in tip-top physical shape, as he flaunted his chiseled physique and abs.

The photo, shared by Rodriguez, showed the couple in the gym taking a mirror selfie.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez work out (via TalkSport)

Cristiano Ronaldo has garnered popularity for his athleticism over the years. The Al-Nassr superstar is well known for keeping his shape, and he will certainly need it, especially with the Saudi Pro League title race heating up. His strict fitness routine is certainly part of the reason why he's still scoring goals regularly for the club, despite his age.

The Portuguese legend has already scored 22 goals in 20 games for Al-Nassr. His efforts in the final third have helped keep Al-Nassr in the race for the Saudi Pro League title. They still have a long way to go though, as they sit seven points behind league leaders Al Hilal.

How Georgina Rodriguez met Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez is a supermodel and social media influencer who has ramped up over 57 million followers on Instagram. Much of her popularity has come from being partners with Cristiano Ronaldo, whom she started dating while he was playing for Real Madrid.

The two met at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Rodriguez was working at the time. In an interview with The Sun in 2019, Georgina Rodriguez said (via TalkSport):

"Our first meeting was at Gucci, where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later, we saw each other again at another brand's event. It was then that we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside my work environment. It was love at first sight for both."

Life with Cristiano Ronaldo, who is arguably one of the biggest superstar athletes in the world, has transformed the supermodel's world. There is a lot of fame to deal with, and she has admitted that it is not the easiest thing, stating in her interview:

“Being the partner of someone so famous is not easy but I would not change it for the world. What I feel for him is stronger than anything, any kind of pressure. Together we are stronger and there is a mutual admiration."

Currently, Georgina Rodriguez has a Netflix documentary named "I am Georgina," which shows her fans her life and work beyond the public gaze.