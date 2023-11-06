Cristiano Ronaldo forced to miss brother's wedding anniversary due to Al-Nassr game; dedicates stunning goal to Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss his brother Hugo Aveiro's 25th wedding anniversary celebration due to Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League clash against Al-Duhail on Tuesday, November 7.

Hugo and his wife Rubina decided to renew their vows on the special occasion in Funchal, Madeira. Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro shared a post on her Instagram account on November 4 from the celebration with the caption:

"Memorable day. Congratulations my brother, another stage in our lives."

One notable absentee from the event was Cristiano Ronaldo and his family. The Portuguese forward stayed in Saudi Arabia as his side prepare to travel to face Al-Duhail on Tuesday.

A win will guarantee Al-Nassr's progress into the next round of the AFC Champions League with two group-stage games remaining. Luis Castro's side have won all three games so far, beating Al-Duhail 4-3 at home in their last meeting on October 24. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in that game and also provided an assist.

The 38-year-old has been in excellent form and also dedicated his most recent goal to his partner Georgina Rodriguez. After scoring a sensational long-ranger against Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, Ronaldo made a heart symbol from his hands towards Georgina.

The Spanish media star is often seen attending her partner's games since moving to Saudi Arabia in January this year.

Luis Castro heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after stunning goal

Al-Nassr beat Al-Khaleej 2-0 at home in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, November 4. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a stunning strike from his right foot from outside the box.

Aymeric Laporte doubled their lead in the 58th minute as the Knights of Njad extended their unbeaten run to 16 games across competitions.

After the game, coach Luis Castro heaped praise on Ronaldo, saying that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is an example for everyone (via Arab News):

“That’s only normal for Cristiano! He makes that look easy. It’s a fantastic goal. Cristiano is No. 1 in the world. He’s a fantastic person and a fantastic professional. He’s massive on the pitch. It’s incredible. For me, he is an example for everybody, and he deserves the best always. He’s fantastic.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in excellent form this season, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in 16 games across competitions. He has helped Al-Nassr be in the Saudi Pro League title race as they sit second, four points behind Al-Hilal.