Cristiano Ronaldo forks out £18 million to buy Portugal’s most expensive house amid rumors of him returning to Sporting: Reports

According to MARCA, as reported by The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo has bought a massive mansion in Portugal amid links to a return to Sporting CP.

Ronaldo has reportedly forked out a massive fee of £18 million in buying and renovating the property, which is expected to be ready by 2023.

The Mansion is located in the Cascais region of Portugal and has an area of 2,720 square meters across three floors. It also has an outdoor area of 544 square meters with various gardens and a large swimming pool.

Ronaldo is currently in a tough spot at Manchester United. While he scored for the Red Devils in their 3-0 UEFA Europa League home win against FC Sheriff on Thursday (27 October), his form has been far from the usual standards.

Ronaldo has managed only three goals and one assist in 13 games across all competitions this season. The Portuguese has failed to cement a spot in the club's starting lineup for Premier League games under Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

A return to the Portuguese side and Ronaldo's first professional club Sporting CP could potentially be on the cards for the player.

Ruben Amorim, Cristiano Ronaldo's former national teammate, is currently the manager of the club. He recently said:

“I don’t know. Ronaldo is a top player, a Man United player. Everyone in Sporting dreams of the return of Cristiano, so I don’t want to speak about that.

"He’s a Manchester United player, a top player, and he will be for a few months. I’m going to respond the same way as a lot of journalists in Portugal ask me that question a lot. He is a Manchester United player."

Amorim added:

“Everybody in Sporting dreams of the return for Cristiano but we don’t have the money to pay his wages. I think he is happy in Manchester but is not playing so that is the problem.”

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against West Ham United?

Manchester United vs. Sheriff Tiraspol: Group E - UEFA Europa League: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United are set to take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday (30 October). When Ten Hag was asked if Cristiano Ronaldo had to win his spot in his team's first XI for the Premier League games, the manager said (via manutd.com):

"I don't have a Europe team and I don't have a Premier League team. It's about, I look to the opponent [and see] what we need against that opponent.

"And now I have to focus on West Ham United for Sunday and then we will pick the team to start but also to have plan B or plan C in the pocket to win that game. And that is what we need, finally, to win games, and we not only need 11 players, we need the whole squad."

