Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated with Portugal boss Fernando Santos after defeat against Serbia - Video

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen frustrated with manager Fernando Santos following Serbia's last-minute winner which saw Portugal miss out on automatic qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a video from TNT Sports Brazil, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen arguing with Santos after the full-time whistle which clearly showed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's frustration at missing out on automatic qualification. The video can be seen below:

The game between Portugal and Serbia was a straight fight for World Cup qualification. Both sides were level on 17 points with one game left to play, against each other.

Portugal made an outstanding start with Renato Sanches opening the scoring in the second minute. However, Ajax star Dusan Tadic leveled the game in the 33rd minute before Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a late winner to send Serbia to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo himself did not have the best games as he failed to make a positive impact on the proceedings. The 36-year-old forward had just three shots in the entire game with two being off target while one was blocked.

Cristiano Ronaldo was Portugal's talisman throughout their qualification campaign. The Manchester United star scored six goals, including a hat-trick against Luxembourg earlier this year.

Portugal will have to try and qualify through the playoffs. The Euro 2016 winners are seeded in Pot 1 which should theoretically give them an easy draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to qualify for his fifth consecutive World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to qualify for his fifth consecutive World Cup in Qatar next year. However, his Portugal side will now have to make it through the playoffs to get there.

Cristiano Ronaldo's first World Cup with Portugal was back in 2006 in Germany. Since then, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has made it through every tournament. 2006 was also the closest Portugal came to winning the World Cup. The Selecao finished fourth in that year's showpiece tournament.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be Ronaldo's last opportunity to win the World Cup with his home nation. Portugal were knocked out of in the Round of 16 in 2018 despite Cristiano Ronaldo scoring four goals in the tournament, including a hat-trick against Spain in the group stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a decent record in the World Cup. The former Real Madrid and Juventus star has scored seven times in 17 games across all tournaments. He currently has 115 goals in 184 caps for Portugal, a record in international football.

