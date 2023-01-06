Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez can live together despite strict laws against unmarried couples cohabiting: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez will be allowed to live together in Saudi Arabia despite the country's laws strictly prohibiting the cohabitation of unmarried couples.

Ronaldo, who recently completed a move to Al-Nassr FC, has been with Georgina since 2016 but has not tied the knot. Hence, it looked like he might face issues staying with his partner. The couple have children together as well.

Saudi lawyers, however, have told Spanish news agency EFE that the duo will be allowed to live together since the laws are reportedly no longer strictly enforced. An anonymous lawyer said (via talkSPORT):

"Although the laws of the kingdom still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have recently started to turn a blind eye and no longer prosecute anyone. Although these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime.”

Another lawyer shared his take on the situation, saying:

“Nowadays Saudi authorities no longer interfere in this matter – for expatriates – even though the law prohibits cohabitation without marriage.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently unveiled as an Al-Nassr player at the Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh. He was given a grand welcome at the arena, which has a capacity of 25000 people.

Ronaldo, however, will have to wait before making his Al-Nassr debut. The player is yet to serve the two-match suspension he received from the FA for smashing an Everton fan's phone last April.

Al-Nassr will also need to sell one foreign player and receive a certificate of competence from the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) to register Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr boss slammed by Juninho

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia

Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia was recently slammed by former Brazil international Juninho Pernambucano. The midfielder was Lyon's sporting director when Garcia was the coach at the French club. He recently lashed out at Garcia, saying (via Mirror):

“He doesn’t know how to lead anything. He leads out of the fear he imposes on others. My experience with Rudi Garcia was terrible. He’s the worst character I’ve known in all my footballing career.”

Juninho added:

“He won’t dare to do anything obstructive. On the contrary he will even serve Cristiano his breakfast if necessary. He will try to be his friend and will do everything possible for that. It will be his dream to be Cristiano Ronaldo ’s friend. Rudi Garcia doesn’t care about the team’s success or dressing room harmony. What matters to him is that he’s the centre of attention, whatever the crisis."

