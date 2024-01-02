Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez enjoy fireworks in stylish outfits during New Year party in Portugal; Rodriguez shares pictures

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez ushered in the new year with a dazzling fireworks display in Ronaldo's native country of Portugal.

The duo dressed up in gorgeous outfits as spectacular fireworks lit up the night sky in their backdrop. Georgina posted some images of the two on Instagram and shared her new year wishes to everyone, captionining it (as translated from Portuguese):

"May the magic of the New Year fill your days with love, joy, health, harmony and your nights of dreams fulfilled! Happy 2024 to all!"

Al-Nassr won their last game of the year 4-1 at Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League.

After Aschraf El Mahdioui gave the hosts a 13th-minute lead, Marcelo Brozovic equalised for Al-Alami 13 minutes later before Aymeric Laporte put the visitors in front 10 minutes before the interval.

Otavio made it 3-1 for Luis Castro's side five minutes into the second period before Georgina Rodriguez's partner, Ronaldo, confirmed the win two minutes into stoppage time. The win lifted Castro's second-placed side back to within seven points of runaway leaders Al-Hilal (53) after 19 games.

It's their fourth straight league win since losing 3-0 at the league leaders in early December.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's partner, ends 2023 as the top goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in December 2022 on a free transfer. After a modest half season, Ronaldo has started the 2023-24 campaign on fire, ending the year with a flourish.

Ronaldo marked his last game of the year with a goal to finish two goals ahead of the pair of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane and PSG hitman Kylian Mbappe, who both struck 52 times for club and country during the year.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged 44 of his 54 goals during the year for his club side Al-Nassr, while 10 came in Portugal's successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Georgina Rodriguez's partner is now all set to feature in a record-extending sixth European Championship in Germany in the summer. For context, nobody else has featured in more than four.