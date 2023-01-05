Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez in hot water as Saudi Arabian law prohibits unmarried couples from living under same roof

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently begun a new phase of his career at Al Nassr and has relocated to Saudi Arabia with his children and partner, Georgina Rodriguez. However, it is notably against the law in Saudi Arabia for men and women to cohabitate without being married. This has understandably caused some speculation about the couple's living situation.

According to information from SPORT (via Football Espana), two Saudi Arabian lawyers have revealed further insight into the situation. The legal experts stated:

“Although the laws still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have begun to turn a blind eye and do not persecute anyone. Of course, these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime.”

B/R Football @brfootball OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr as a free agent OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr as a free agent 🚨 https://t.co/r83GJpvDlh

They continued:

“The Saudi Arabian authorities, today, do not interfere in this matter [in the case of foreigners], but the law continues to prohibit cohabitation outside of marriage.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to move to Saudi Arabia with Rodriguez will keep concerns raised regarding the legality of their living arrangements. However, the 37-year-old's high profile may possibly shield him from any potential legal problems.

Some may see this leniency as a double standard, with certain rules being more strictly enforced for those without wealth or influence. However, the Saudi Arabian authorities may yet take Cristiano Ronaldo's case up as a legal affair, which could see the duo make changes to their living arrangements.

Despite any legal issues that may be present, Ronaldo seems enthusiastic about this new stage in his life with his children and partner. It is yet to be seen how his move to Al Nassr will play out on the field. For now, the forward appears to be concentrating on enjoying this new beginning and making the most of his new adventure.

My work in Europe is done: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, has announced that he is finished playing in Europe. Moving to Saudi Arabia, he said that he chose Al Nassr to help develop the country's football and other aspects of the culture.

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC https://t.co/oan7nu8NWC

The forward, who is set to receive the biggest salary in football history, said (via Vanguard):

“So far, I’m feeling very good. I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life in football. As I mentioned before, my work in Europe is done. And for me, now is a new challenge in Asia.

“I’m glad that Al Nassr gave me this wonderful opportunity to show and develop not only football but also the young generation, the women’s generation as well , and young boys. For me, it’s a challenge but at the same time I feel very proud."

