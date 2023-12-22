Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez miss out on top spot in list of football’s richest couples

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are conspicuous by their absence in the top spot in the game's list of richest couples.

With a net worth of £411 million, as per The Sun, football's ultimate power couple is head and shoulders above eight other couples. But they were narrowly beaten to the top spot by one of the sport's original power couples - David and Victoria Beckham - who are still going strong.

The Inter Miami co-owner and his former Spice Girl wife Victoria are worth £412 million, edging out Ronaldo and Rodriguez. A legendary footballer during his playing days, David Beckham is the ambassador of many fashion and lifestyle brands. Meanwhile, Victoria, a former popstar and singer, has a high-end fashion line, boosting the couple's net worth.

Coming back to Ronaldo and Rodriguez, the Portuguese reportedly earns £173 million annually at Al-Nassr, making him one of the highest-paid sporting stars. Meanwhile, his Spanish-Argentine partner Rodriguez is no slouch, raking in the big bucks with her hit Netflix series 'I am Georgina".

It's likely only a matter of time before Ronaldo and Georgina - who reside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and co-parent five children - ascend to the top spot, surpassing the Beckhams.

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to grace the beautiful game. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still going strong for club and country, ageing like fine wine.

Having joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr on a free transfer last December, the 38-year-old has racked up an impressive haul of 34 goals and 12 assists in 41 games across competitions. That includes 20 goals and 10 assists in 22 games this season, including 16 goals and eight assists in the league, both leading marks.

Ronaldo has also shone bright for Portugal in 2023, playing a starring role in their successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. With 10 goals in nine games, Ronaldo is now all set to play a record-extending sixth European Championship in Germany next summer, where 2016 winners Portugal will look to win their second title.