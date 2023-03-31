Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez put up private jet worth €20 million for sale as they aim for ambitious upgrade: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have put their private jet up for sale, according to SPORT.es. The couple have reportedly fallen out of love with the luxurious Gulfstream G200 aircraft, which is valued at a whopping €20 million.

The jet, used by Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez to fulfill business and personal commitments, has been featured in the Argentine model's Netflix series I am Georgina.

However, as per the aforementioned outlet, the couple have decided to sell the aircraft as they want to buy a bigger jet. They are apparently not satisfied with the size of their current aircraft.

The Argentine influencer's show has also reeled in great success for the couple, which could facilitate a big-money purchase of a new, larger aircraft.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez currently reside in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia. The celebrity couple moved to the Middle East following the Portuguese international's move to Al-Nassr.

The Argentine model has opened up about life in the new country as well, a place she insists is extremely safe and hospitable. Georgina Rodriguez said in an interview with Laverne, a famous perfume brand in Saudi that recently announced her as their new ambassador:

"I feel very safe here, and I appreciate the strong family values. I felt a great happiness when I visited the Saudi desert, especially the connection with this magical land. The power and magic of the Saudi desert at night are unbelievable."

Ronaldo seems to be enjoying life at Al-Nassr as well. He has scored nine goals and provided two assists in eight Saudi Pro League appearances so far this term.

"He was so handsome" - Georgina Rodriguez reveals she was 'embarrassed' after meeting Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time

Georgina Rodriguez has revealed details about her first meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine model admitted that she felt shy looking at the Portuguese superstar and spoke about how nervous she was in their first encounter.

Rodriguez said on El Hormiguero:

"He's such a handsome man. When I saw him he was so handsome I felt embarrassed to look at him. I was finally able to leave the shop to go home three hours later than I should have and as I was getting ready to leave Cristiano came in with his eldest son and some friends. Let's just say it was butterflies in my stomach."

Cristiano Ronaldo first met the Argentine model while she was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store.

