Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez spent staggering amount per night during luxury beach getaway on private island in Saudi Arabia: Reports

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly spending around $7,000 per night to stay with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and kids on a private island during a luxurious vacation.

The Portugual international is spending quality time with his family at the Red Regis Sea Resort on Ummahat Island. The resort is located on a secluded island, which can be visited from Saudi Arabia via boat and plane.

However, as per the official website of the Marriott, the opulent Middle Eastern resort has villas and guest rooms with prices ranging from $1,066 to $7,172. Ronaldo is expected to be staying in one of the premium villas.

The Al-Nassr forward uploaded a short video clip on his Instagram account, where he can be seen walking on the beach with his kids — Eva, Mateo, Alana Martina, and Bella. His eldest son, Cristiano Jr., was missing from the video.

He captioned the post:

"Close to heaven."

Reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the Portugual national team to face Sweden revealed

The reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from Roberto Martinez's Portugual side ahead of their friendly against Sweden on March 21 (Thursday) has been revealed.

According to ESPN, the Al-Nassr forward has been rested by the former Belgium boss for the first match of the international break. Apart from the former Real Madrid attacker, the likes of Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Joao Felix, Ruben Neves, Otavio, and Vitinha, will also be rested against Sweden.

According to the aforementioned report, the Al-Nassr star is currently on a break from international football as is spending time with his family in the Middle East.

This season, Ronaldo has made 33 appearances across all competitions for the Knights of Najd, bagging 30 goals and 11 assists. Al-Nassr are currently second in the Saudi Pro League and were eliminated from the AFC Champions League in the quarterfinals by Al Ain last week.