Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez take day trip to ancient Saudi city of AlUla after Al-Nassr's 5-2 win against Al-Shabab

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez took a day trip to the ancient Saudi Arabian city of AlUla after Al-Alami's 5-2 King's Cup quarterfinal win at Al-Shabab on Monday (December 11).

Ronaldo starred with a 74th-minute strike in the resounding win, which was also his 50th for club and country in 2023. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has struck 40 times for Al-Nassr and 10 times for Portugal (all in their successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign).

Following the game at Al-Shabab, Ronaldo took the following day off and went sight-seeing with Georgina in the historic city of AlUla. He posted a few pictures from his trip on Instagram, captioning the images:

"Amazed by the extraordinary human and natural heritage of AlUla here in Saudi Arabia"

AlUla, an ancient oasis city in Saudi Arabia's Medina province, used to be a market city, linking India and the Gulf with the Levante and Europe via the historic incense route.

Coming to the game on Monday, Seko Fofana's 17th-minute opener for Al-Nassr was cancelled out by Carlos seven minutes later. However, Sadio Mane and Abdulrahman Ghareeb put the visitors 3-1 in front at half-time.

Ronaldo added to the score 16 minutes from time before Hattan Bahebri reduced arrears in the 90th minute. However. Mohammed Maran scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to make it a resounding outing for Luis Castro's side.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Alami attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is in the midst of a fine season with the Saudi Pro League giants.

The 38-year-old continues to age like fine wine in the twilight of his illustrious career. Ronaldo has bagged 20 goals and 10 assists in 22 games across competitions. That includes league-leading tallies of 16 goals and eight strikes in 15 games.

Thanks to their captain's staggering exploits up front, Castro's side are second in the standings after 16 games, trailing runaway leaders Al-Hilal (44) by seven points.