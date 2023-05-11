Cristiano Ronaldo gifted custom-made watch with iconic 'siu' celebration worth £92,000 from luxury brand

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo was recently gifted a custom-made Jacob & Co. watch as he attended the famous brand's boutique opening in Riyadh. The accessory cost around £92,000 and shows Ronaldo performing his iconic 'Siuuu' celebration.

The watch is a part of 'Heart of CR7 Baguette' series. Apart from that, there is also the 'Flight of CR7 Baguette' Series. It celebrated Ronaldo's iconic header against Manchester United in the Round of 16 first leg of the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu. The piece costs around £115,000.

There are two other series of CR7 watches that cost £44,000 and £22,000 respectively. Upon Cristiano Ronaldo's appearance at the Jacob & Co. launch, the brand posted a photo on their Instagram, captioning:

"Brand partner and friend Cristiano Ronaldo made an appearance at the Jacob & Co.'s Riyadh boutique inauguration on May 5th. The star striker of the Al Nassr football team was wearing the Jacob & Co. watch that bears his name and carries his image, the Jacob & Co x CR7 Epic X Heart of CR7."

Jacob Arabo, the founder of the famous Jacob & Co. brand, said (via Sport BIBLE):

“We are thrilled to open our flagship boutique in KSA and to bring our unique products and designs to the wonderful people of Saudi Arabia. We have always been inspired by the warmth, creativity and innovation of Saudi Arabia and are excited to be entering the Kingdom now and grow to become a part of, and contribute to, the kingdom's development."

He added:

“The Saudi people have a discerning eye for luxury and quality and as we open the doors to our first boutique in Riyadh, we are ready to deliver beyond expectations.”

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will play Al-Taee in a Saudi Pro League away clash on May 16.

Al-Alamy were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous game against Al-Khaleej. As a result of the draw, Dinko Jelicic's side find themselves trailing league leaders Al-Ittihad by five points. Al-Nassr have 57 points from 26 league games.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been among the goals. Since making his debut for the Riyadh-based team in January, he has scored 12 goals and has provided three assists.

