Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals than Thierry Henry and Ronaldo Nazario after brace for Al-Nassr in 5-0 Al-Adalah rout

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again proved his scoring prowess, netting twice in Al-Nassr's win against Al-Adalh in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese icon bagged his 833rd and 834th career goals on Wednesday, April 5, to help his team register a dominating 5-0 win in an away game.

Ronaldo's brace secured a comfortable win and extended his lead as the record goalscorer in world football. He surpassed the combined tally of Thierry Henry and Ronaldo Nazario, who have scored 832 goals between them in their respective careers, as per the Daily Star.

Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot before grabbing his second of the night by dancing past a defender before rifling a left-footed effort into the side netting. Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca also scored a brace, while Aymar Yahya rounded off the rout against the relegation candidates.

While Henry and R9 may have been exceptional in their heydays, they couldn't match Ronaldo's longevity and discipline in maintaining his fitness. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has avoided prolonged spells on the sidelines thanks to his rigorous fitness routines, which have kept him in phenomenal shape.

In his illustrious career, France's Thierry Henry scored 411 goals and provided 177 more assists for club and country. He represented many big clubs, including Arsenal, Barcelona, and Juventus.

Meanwhile, Brazil's two-time world champion Ronaldo has amassed 295 club goals and 62 more with his national team. R9 spent the majority of his career playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid. He also had short stints with Barcelona, Inter Milan, and AC Milan.

Cristiano's exceptional career speaks for itself, and his latest achievement only reinforces his status as one of the greatest footballers ever. He has a staggering 712 club career goals while remaining the highest goal scorer in international football with 122 goals. He is also the most capped international player with over 198 appearances for Portugal in his illustrious two-decade-long career.

Cristiano Ronaldo achieved an incredible feat after a brace against Al-Adalah, has scored 15 goals every year for 19 years straight

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring record continues to astound football fans worldwide, as he has now scored at least 15 goals annually since 2005 - an incredible 19-year streak.

He has found his goal-scoring form again since joining Saudi-based club Al-Nassr in January 2023, scoring 11 goals in nine games for them. During the international break for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo's two braces took his tally to 15 goals in 2023 alone.

In the 2022-23 season, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 15 goals for his two clubs, Manchester United and Al-Nassr, and another five for Portugal. He demonstrated his ability to find the back of the net on both the domestic and international stages.

