"Cristiano Ronaldo grabs my face and tries to shake it” - Mark Clattenburg opens up on incident after Euro 2016 final

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg spoke about a funny incident between him and Cristiano Ronaldo. The ex-official revealed an interaction he had with the Portuguese superstar following their victory in the finals of the 2016 Euros.

Speaking on the Beast Mode On podcast, he said (via Goal):

"I was lucky with Ronaldo in a way that his two major finals, he won the Champions League for Real Madrid against Atletico in 2016...," he said. "A month later, I refereed the Euro final, Portugal [vs] France, and he won again. Going up to get my medal up the stairs, and he’s at the top of, like, a respect line. So, as I was walking through, I’m at the front, Ronaldo grabs my face and tries to shake it, you know, as a congratulations. I’m like, ‘Ronaldo, get off my face, I’m live on TV!’”

The match remains memorable in Ronaldo's career, marking his only major triumph on the international stage. However, the 40-year-old did not play much of a role in the fixture. Despite leading his side with three goals heading into the finale, the striker was forced to be subbed off with an injury after just 25 minutes.

Manchester United legend squashes rumours of animosity with Cristiano Ronaldo

Rooney claimed that he doesn't hate Ronaldo.

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney played down rumours of friction between him and Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, the English hero revealed that despite his affection for Messi, he did not hate his former teammate.

He said (via United in Focus):

“People think I hate him,” Rooney told Rio Ferdinand Presents.

“I love him! I think he’s an absolute genius; what he’s doing is incredible. I don’t think people realise how close he and I were. Just because I’ve said Messi is better than Ronaldo, people think I don’t like Cristiano.

“To be honest, over the last couple of years, I’m thinking, ‘Do you know what?’, he’s probably gonna be the one when you look back, Cristiano, because he keeps going. I absolutely love Messi, I love watching him play, and that was the only reason because I think Messi had a little bit more in terms of how he played, and taking players on.”

The pair have had differences over the years, having featured together for Manchester United between 2004 and 2009. Notably, the Portuguese icon was spotted winking at Rooney in the 2004 Euros after the Englishman had received a red card.

Further, Ronaldo also hit out at Rooney during his acrimonious second tenure at Old Trafford, aiming digs at his former teammate during an interview with Piers Morgan.

