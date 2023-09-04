Cristiano Ronaldo hails himself as the greatest goalscorer in football history; lie detector test responds 

In a recent lie detector test conducted by Binance, Cristiano Ronaldo was quizzed on whether he's the greatest goalscorer in football history. The Portuguese agreed, and the test proved that he was telling the truth.

Ronaldo, one of the most complete players to grace the sport, is a remarkable goalscorer. He's football's all-time top scorer with 850 goals for club and country. The Portugal captain has also netted the most goals in international men's football (123) as well as club football (727).

He has been a force to be reckoned with in front of the goal for any team he has played for. Hence, the numbers prove that Ronaldo is indeed the greatest goalscorer of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo didn't mince his words when asked about the same, and his answer turned out to be the truth.

The 38-year-old superstar has been in great goalscoring form for Al-Nassr this season, too. He has scored six goals in the Saudi Pro League in four games. His overall season tally for goals stands at 12 from 10 games across competitions.

Watch Ronaldo's latest lie detector test:

Cristiano Ronaldo has an interesting thinking about goalscoring

While Cristiano Ronaldo has always been a lethal goalscorer, like every player, he has endured dry spells, too. Some might get too anxious when not finding the back of the net regularly. That isn't the case with Ronaldo, though.

His Portugal teammate Diogo Jota went through a rough patch himself for Liverpool during the 2022-23 season. He recalled how Ronaldo compared goals to ketch-ups.

Ronaldo said that goals are like ketch-ups, and when the first drop comes out, everything becomes easier. Jota said (via GOAL):

“That's one of the sentences Ronaldo said, and it really stuck in my mind all these years. I think football is unpredictable, and these are the things we like in this football game. Things can change very quick.”

Given Ronaldo is the most prolific scorer in football history and has been successful for multiple teams, his words are valuable advice for new players.