Cristiano Ronaldo handed two-match ban and hefty fine for knocking fan's phone following Manchester United's loss to Everton - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a two-match ban and fined £50,000 by The FA. The former Manchester United forward was punished after he smashed an Everton fan's phone earlier this year at Old Trafford.

Everton defeated Manchester United late last season and while the striker was heading back to the dressing room, he smashed a fan's phone.

The Portuguese ace was not happy with the youngster taking his photo and was later cautioned by Merseyside Police.

Ronaldo has now been handed a two-match suspension. It will transfer to his new club following his release from Manchester United on Tuesday (November 22). The forward doesn't need to be in England to serve the ban and will have to pay £50,000 to The FA.

Everton fan's mother 'insulted' by Cristiano Ronaldo

The mother of the 14-year-old Everton fan whose phone was smashed by Ronaldo was not pleased with the behavior. She claimed that the former Manchester United forward deserved to be punished and it cannot be ignored.

She told the Mirror:

"Let's hope he finally gets the right punishment. He can't keep getting away with it. His behaviour is unacceptable. I'm being hounded by people saying I'm dragging it up again but I didn't know anything about it. He should have been dealt with six months ago. My son talks about what happened to him every day. He still hasn't had his phone back."

She added:

"He should have paid for that. He's the one who caused all this. It baffles me – he can assault a child and carry on as normal. How can he sleep at night knowing the distress he has caused to a young fan."

The Everton fan's mother went on to claim that the Portugal captain invited them and apologized. However, he added that he did nothing wrong and she felt insulted by it.

"He offered us to meet him and said he was sorry but said he had done nothing wrong. That's not an apology, that's an insult."

Ronaldo is currently without a club and will decide his next move after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He will lead Portugal in their opener against Ghana tomorrow, November 24.

