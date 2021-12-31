“Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy” – Jorge Mendes dismisses talk of Portuguese superstar seeking Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been back at Manchester United for even a full season and has already been linked with a move away from the club. The rumors have caused the Portuguese superstar's agent Jorge Mendes to comment on his client’s future at Old Trafford.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Cristiano Ronaldo's angry reaction at full-time after Manchester United claim Chelsea draw Cristiano Ronaldo's angry reaction at full-time after Manchester United claim Chelsea drawmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/BoM5JEt3Ep

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently been rumored to be unhappy at Manchester United but his agent has come out to categorically dismiss those rumors. Speaking on SkySports, Jorge Mendes reiterated:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Man United. He’s going to continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career. It’s going to be a great season for him, I’m sure.”

Ronaldo has been phenomenal this season and is the club’s leading goal scorer this term. The Portuguese superstar has already scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists in the Premier League. He has netted 14 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils in total.

Manchester United have however performed poorly this season and find themselves out of the Champions League places at the moment. Their poor performances are considered to be the reason Ronaldo is allegedly unhappy at the club.

Certain pundits have also suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo is at the root of United’s problems this season. His goals, however, say otherwise and the Red Devils will hope to prevent losing the player for a second time.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Cristiano Ronaldo 'not convinced' by Ralf Rangnick as Man Utd frustrations come to light mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Cristiano Ronaldo 'not convinced' by Ralf Rangnick as Man Utd frustrations come to light mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/dL5dS0kMik

Rumors have also suggested that Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid in the wake of Ralf Rangnick’s arrival. Some pundits believe that the German manager’s pressing game will push the Portuguese forward out of the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo just cares about his goals: Gabriel Agbonlahor on Manchester United star

Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor believes there is discord in the Manchester United dressing room. He claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is intimidating the younger attackers.

After United's game against Newcastle, Agbonlahor was quick to slam Ronaldo:

"It looks to me like Ronaldo just cares about his goals. [Against Newcastle] he was throwing his hands up in the air because he wasn't getting chances. Then after the game, he runs off the pitch sulking and I imagine he's sulking in the changing room."

He added:

Also Read Article Continues below

"The harmony is not right in that changing room. The form of Rashford and Greenwood has dropped since Ronaldo has been there. They can't express themselves, it's like they think, 'I have to pass to Ronaldo, I have to create a chance for Ronaldo."

Edited by Diptanil Roy