Cristiano Ronaldo to hold press conference to address current issues in Saudi football after red card controversy in Al Nassr game - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to hold a press conference to discuss the state of football in Saudi Arabia. He is said to be furious following his sending-off against Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal.

As per Saudi Arabian journalist Saleh Al Fahid, Ronaldo believes the officials are partial and favor Al Hilal and he wants to address these issues in front of the press. The report comes just three months after the Portuguese star claimed the Saudi Pro League was better than Ligue 1.

He stated that the league was more competitive than the French top flight, claiming in January this year:

"To be honest I think the Saudi League is not worse than French league, in my opinion. In [the] French league I think you have two, three teams with a good level. In Saudi now I think it's more competitive. They can say whatever they want, it's just my opinion and I played there one year so I know what I'm talking about. But I think right now we are better than [the] French league, we still improve."

Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly frustrated at the referee's decision to send him off against Al Hilal, a game which Al Nassr lost 2-1.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo move to the Saudi Pro League?

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the media about his decision to join Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League earlier this year and stated that it was to change the mentality of fans. He said:

"I thought it would be a good more for me. Why not give a chance to another country? With my football, with my passion... to change mentalities, why not? I am capable to do that. I'm not being arrogant but I said that one year ago. The things change, the world changes, football changes, the rules change, everything changes."

He added:

"So my move, I think it was a good move. I feel so happy. Many players moved there. Now coaches, directors, even nutritionists are moving there. The Saudis are in a process that will take long, but step by step, we will reach the highest level."

Cristiano Ronaldo has played 56 matches for Al Nassr and has managed to score 50 goals so far.