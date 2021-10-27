Cristiano Ronaldo holding Manchester United dressing room together amid rumors of Solskjaer's potential sacking - Reports

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly urged his team-mates to show support towards under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amidst reports suggesting the players have lost faith in the Norwegian.

According to Manchester Evening News, a number of Manchester United players have questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to name an unchanged XI for their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo has attempted to convince his teammates to support Solskjaer during this difficult period.

A number of the club's players have also expressed their frustration at the treatment of Jesse Lingard. The attacking midfielder enjoyed an incredible loan spell during the second half of the 2020-21 season with West Ham United.

The 28-year-old put in a number of impressive cameo appearances as a second-half substitute for Manchester United at the start of this season, but continues to be left out of the club's starting line-up.

Some players have also expressed their shock at the treatment of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek. The former Ajax star's performances in training have impressed his team-mates. But the midfielder has seen just four minutes of playing time in the Premier League this season.

A number of Manchester United fans have requested the club part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The club has, however, reportedly opted to give 48-year-old three games to turn things around. The desicion was reportedly made after advice from former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has publicly expressed his frustration with the club's performance and results in the Premier League in recent weeks. Cristiano Ronaldo has, however, attempted to rally his teammates and back Solskjaer during this difficult period.

Cristiano Ronaldo must do more for Manchester United to help save Solskjaer

Despite being Manchester United's top goal-scorer this season, Cristiano Ronaldo's work-rate and willingness to do the dirty work has come into question. Unlike Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo has never been the type of player to chase down defenders or initiate a forward press.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been unable to get the best out of his players this season, but will hope the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford improve their performances in the coming weeks.

Solskjaer has reportedly been given three games to save his job. Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta, and Manchester City in their next three fixtures.

