Cristiano Ronaldo not included as Paul Scholes names his top 5 Manchester United players of all time

Paul Scholes snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo while naming his 5 best Manchester United players. He picked Ryan Giggs as his best, while Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane, Bryan Robson, and Eric Cantona made the list.

Speaking to TNT Sports earlier this week, Scholes stated that Giggs was his first pick for Manchester United as the winger was highly influential. He claimed that Rooney was a scintillating footballer, while Keane was the manager on the pitch during matches.

Scholes said via SPORTbible:

"Eric Cantona had a massive impact on the club. I only played for him for a year, maybe two, but a sensational player and probably the missing link to this team which took them over the line to win the league. Bryan Robson was a hero of mine growing up. I was lucky enough to play with him towards the end of his career but an all action midfield player who could do absolutely everything that a Manchester United midfield player should be able to do."

"Roy Keane did everything for this club, captained this club, was the manager on the football pitch for me. He did absolutely everything, he helped with the defence, helped with the attack, contributed in every single way that a Manchester United midfield player should do. Wayne Rooney was a scintillating, amazing footballer. He had raw power as a young player, his technique was sensational, had a brilliant goalscoring record and I was lucky enough to play with him for quite some time," he continued.

"Number one I'll go for Ryan Giggs. What he did from 17 up until he was 40 years of age for this club was outstanding. As a young winger going past people and getting this crowd off their feet, getting them excited, changing games for us, and then as an older player going into central midfield and being equally an influential," Scholes continued.

Paul Scholes played over 700 matches for the Red Devils and scored 155 goals, while assisting 83 times. He won the Premier League title 11 times, the UEFA Champions League twice and the FA Cup thrice during his career at Old Trafford.

Sir Alex Ferguson also snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo in his top 5 Manchester United list

Sir Alex Ferguson was talking to Sky Sports when he was asked to pick his top 5 Manchester United players. He named Peter Schmeichel, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney as his top 5 – snubbing Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Scholes.

The legendary manager claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was going to be one of the best players he had managed, but at the time, the Portuguese superstar had not played enough.

Along with Cristiano Ronaldo, the likes of David Beckham, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Bryan Robson also missed out in his Top 5.

