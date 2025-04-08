“Cristiano Ronaldo was very inconsistent in his early years” - Gary Neville makes interesting claim when asked about Manchester United star

Former player Gary Neville has recalled Cristiano Ronaldo's early years at Manchester United while discussing Alejandro Garnacho's performances this season. The Argentine forward has struggled for consistency under Ruben Amorim, and there has been speculation over his future at Old Trafford.

Garnacho has managed just four goals in 30 Premier League games this term while scoring nine in 47 games across competitions. However, it could be argued that the 20-year-old's form has declined due to Manchester United's woes as a club this season, with the Red Devils languishing in 13th in the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville was asked whether the club should consider selling Garnacho in the summer. The pundit was reluctant to criticize the young winger, referencing Cristiano Ronaldo's initial years at Old Trafford.

The former Manchester United right-back said (via United in Focus):

“Am I fully happy with Garnacho and his performance levels? No, I think that he’s inconsistent, but I’ve never known a winger that’s come into the club that’s consistent straight away. Saka at Arsenal is an absolute unique proposition as a player, where he comes in straight away and he delivers eight out of 10, seven and a half out of 10, nine out of 10. His lows are never fours and threes, his lows is a six, where he still works really hard."

"Garnacho does hit real lows in his performance levels and his consistency, but to me, that’s not unusual for a young winger, that’s how I’d expect it. The greatest player probably of all time that’s played for this club, Cristiano Ronaldo, was very inconsistent in his early years. I’m not comparing them, but I’m just saying he had his challenges, so that’s the issue when you’re in a period like United are – you doubt everything and everyone," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not hit his goal-scoring stride at Manchester United until the 2006-07 season, having scored just 18 goals in the Premier League across his first three seasons at the club.

Manchester United legend says Cristiano Ronaldo is not the best player of all time

Manchester United icon Jaap Stam has refused to name Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest player of all time. He insists that there are other names to be considered.

While acknowledging his exorbitant success in the sport and the innumerable records he's broken, Stam feels Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Pele, and Johan Cruyff should be in the conversation.

The former United center-back, who was an integral part of their iconic treble-winning team, told SpacsportSweden.com (as quoted by GOAL):

"I cannot agree with Cristiano Ronaldo that he is the best player of all time. You have to consider Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Pele, Johan Cruyff and other players who are talented in different ways."

"Ronaldo is of course up there with the best players of all time, even at the age of 40 he is playing at a high level and is so fit and is still scoring goals. It’s unbelievable the level of football that he is still at and he deserves a lot of credit, he built up his career in Portugal and went to the UK, Spain, you name it," he added.

