Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How many goals does Al-Nassr superstar have for Portugal?

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 120 international goals after his brace against Liechtenstein in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier clash on Thursday (March 23).

On a record-breaking night, where Ronaldo made his 197th appearance to become men's international football's all-time highest appearance maker, he extended his record as the most prolific goalscorer in the international game.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a second-half penalty that was won by Joao Cancelo. His second was a pulitzer as the Al-Nassr forward launched a rocket of a free-kick from just outside the penalty area.

Cristiano Ronaldo was taken off with around 15 minutes to go, with Portugal 4-0 up. He has now scored 100 competitive goals in international football, becoming the first player to do so.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his Manchester United exit

While Cristiano Ronaldo's 2021 return to Manchester United was a fairytale affair, his 2022 exit was sour. Ronaldo became a bit-part player under Erik ten Hag, and the role didn't sit well with the legendary No. 7.

Ronaldo and United mutually terminated their contract after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Speaking about his exit, Ronaldo said ahead of Portugal's clash against Liechtenstein (via ESPN):

"There is no time for regrets in this life. Even if we don't do so well, it's part of our life, When we are at the top of the mountain, it's hard to see what's down here and many times I couldn't. I feel like I'm better prepared now because I can see some things. I'm a better man now."

He added:

"I think that everything in life happens for a reason. I'm often grateful to go through some difficult things so I can see who is really on my side. At the tough times, you see who is on your side. It wasn't a very good phase in my life, in my career, first on a personal level and then professionally."

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent and has scored nine goals and provided two assists in ten games for the Saudi Pro League club.

